Disco Fever Hits KL – Two Nights Of Non-Stop Bee Gees Hits With Saturday Night

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Calling all night fever dreamers in Malaysia! Are you stayin’ alive? Because the disco ball is spinning your way!

From 31 July to 1 August 2025, Zepp Kuala Lumpur will transform into the ultimate throwback party zone for the Saturday Night – Celebrating Bee Gees – a dazzling two-night celebration of the 5-time Grammy Award-winning group – the Bee Gees!

Proudly presented by Milestone Production, this upcoming concert dives headfirst into the Bee Gees’ monumental discography spanning four decades.

From early classics like “Massachusetts” and “To Love Somebody”, to the funky fire of “Jive Talkin’” and of course, the disco megahits like “Stayin’ Alive” and “Night Fever”.

This concert has got all the grooves to transport you straight into the disco era.

Bringing that iconic Bee Gees sound to life is the talented Saturday Night Bee Gees from the UK.

Over the years, this six-piece powerhouse has received rave reviews for their performances that perfectly capture the energy and essence of the original Gibb brothers with spine-tingling precision.

Concertgoers can look forward to unforgettable renditions of hits like “How Deep Is Your Love”, “You Win Again”, “Tragedy” and many more.

It’s a dance-filled night of falsetto, funk and full-on nostalgia you won’t want to miss!

Tickets for Saturday Night – Celebrating Bee Gees are on sale, ranging from RM198 (CAT C) to RM638 (Premium).

Exclusively for Maybank Cardmembers: Enjoy up to 25% off on tickets when you pay with your Maybank card, T&C apply.

Dates: 31 July & 1 August 2025

Venue: Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Ticket Prices:

Premium RM638

VIP RM538

CAT A RM398

CAT B RM298

CAT C RM198

Platinum Box RM4,800 for 6 pax

*Ticket prices are subject to RM4 ticketing fee and RM10 transaction fee.

For Platinum Box Booking, corporate packages or group/ disabled purchase: E-mail sha@milestone-entertainment.com.

For more information, click here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.