The Malaysia International Film Festival 2025 Brings 62 Films From 48 Countries To KL

The 8th Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest 2025) continues its mission to bridge Malaysian and global cinema through daring, diverse, and impactful storytelling – cementing its position as Southeast Asia’s rising hub for international film appreciation.

This year, the festival proudly unveils 62 films from 48 countries, presented in over 43 languages, a stunning tapestry of storytelling from every corner of the world.

Opening & Closing Films: A Journey of Emotion and Urgency

🎬 Opening Film: Ninavau

A Malaysian feature exploring cultural identity and emotional heritage—intimate, powerful, and deeply resonant.

🎬 Closing Film: Transamazonia

An international co-production spanning France, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, and Taiwan. This sweeping environmental epic explores transformation and resilience through visually stunning storytelling.

Honouring Legends & Luminaries: Awards and Achievements

🏆 Lifetime Achievement Award: Ti Lung

Honoured under the “Master At Work” series. Tribute includes a special screening of A Better Tomorrow by John Woo – a landmark in Hong Kong action cinema.

🏆 Award for Excellent Achievement in Film: Reza Rahadian

Indonesian actor known for Habibie & Ainun and My Stupid Boss, recognised for his influence and dedication to Southeast Asian cinema.

Festival Highlights & Special Programmes

A-Lister Programme

Top picks from visionary filmmakers:

Grande Maison Paris by Ayuko Tsukahara – a high-stakes culinary drama in Paris



What Does That Nature Say to You by Hong Sang-soo – minimalist, poetic, and intimate

Malaysian Dispatch

Showcasing the evolving voice of Malaysian cinema:

Housekeeping by Zahir Omar



Memori by Abid Hussain

Manifesto

Socially engaged cinema featuring two Malaysian filmmakers:

From Island to Island by Lau Kek Huat

The Tides Will Decide by Azim Rizal

Neon

Celebrating emerging talents and directors with a maximum of three films under their belt – Renoir by Japanese director Chie Hayakawa is a poignant exploration of aging, legacy, and beauty, viewed through the lens of a painter grappling with personal and artistic transformation.

Open-Air Cinema

Outdoor screenings of beloved Malaysian classics and crowd-pleasers in a communal, nostalgic setting.

Regional & Global Spotlights

Spotlight on Indian Cinema

Tribute to Raj Kapoor with screenings of Awara and Bobby



with screenings of Awara and Bobby Lenses of Indian Women Filmmakers featuring Village Rockstars 2 by Rima Das, who also serves on the MIFFest 2025 Jury

There will also be five films for Harbour of Stories: Hong Kong On Screen, and Year of the Widow, opening for MIFFest x EUFF in collaboration with the 25th European Union Film Festival.

🌏 ASEAN On Screen

In celebration of Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship:

6 Southeast Asian films spotlighting bold regional storytelling



spotlighting bold regional storytelling Includes the ASEAN On Screen Summit featuring dynamic panel discussions on digital transformation within the film industry, offering insights into the evolving landscape of SEA cinema with major figures like:

Lee Dong Ha (Producer, Train to Busan)

Saville Chan (Producer, Hong Kong)

Lee Sang-Hoon (Actor/Director, Korea)

featuring dynamic panel discussions on digital transformation within the film industry, offering insights into the evolving landscape of SEA cinema with major figures like:

Save the Date: 8th MIFFest 2025

🎟️ Festival Dates: 19 – 27 July 2025

Movie Pass: RM49.99



RM49.99 Promo Rate (HLB cardholders): RM39.99



Visit the official MIFFest website for tickets, accreditation, and the full lineup. Follow MIFFest on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for updates.

