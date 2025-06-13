The Malaysia International Film Festival 2025 Brings 62 Films From 48 Countries To KL
A celebration of bold stories, iconic tributes, and Southeast Asian cinema on the rise.
The 8th Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest 2025) continues its mission to bridge Malaysian and global cinema through daring, diverse, and impactful storytelling – cementing its position as Southeast Asia’s rising hub for international film appreciation.
This year, the festival proudly unveils 62 films from 48 countries, presented in over 43 languages, a stunning tapestry of storytelling from every corner of the world.
Opening & Closing Films: A Journey of Emotion and Urgency
🎬 Opening Film: Ninavau
A Malaysian feature exploring cultural identity and emotional heritage—intimate, powerful, and deeply resonant.
🎬 Closing Film: Transamazonia
An international co-production spanning France, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, and Taiwan. This sweeping environmental epic explores transformation and resilience through visually stunning storytelling.
Honouring Legends & Luminaries: Awards and Achievements
🏆 Lifetime Achievement Award: Ti Lung
Honoured under the “Master At Work” series. Tribute includes a special screening of A Better Tomorrow by John Woo – a landmark in Hong Kong action cinema.
🏆 Award for Excellent Achievement in Film: Reza Rahadian
Indonesian actor known for Habibie & Ainun and My Stupid Boss, recognised for his influence and dedication to Southeast Asian cinema.
Festival Highlights & Special Programmes
A-Lister Programme
Top picks from visionary filmmakers:
- Grande Maison Paris by Ayuko Tsukahara – a high-stakes culinary drama in Paris
- What Does That Nature Say to You by Hong Sang-soo – minimalist, poetic, and intimate
Malaysian Dispatch
Showcasing the evolving voice of Malaysian cinema:
- Housekeeping by Zahir Omar
- Memori by Abid Hussain
Manifesto
Socially engaged cinema featuring two Malaysian filmmakers:
- From Island to Island by Lau Kek Huat
- The Tides Will Decide by Azim Rizal
Neon
Celebrating emerging talents and directors with a maximum of three films under their belt – Renoir by Japanese director Chie Hayakawa is a poignant exploration of aging, legacy, and beauty, viewed through the lens of a painter grappling with personal and artistic transformation.
Open-Air Cinema
Outdoor screenings of beloved Malaysian classics and crowd-pleasers in a communal, nostalgic setting.
Regional & Global Spotlights
Spotlight on Indian Cinema
- Tribute to Raj Kapoor with screenings of Awara and Bobby
- Lenses of Indian Women Filmmakers featuring Village Rockstars 2 by Rima Das, who also serves on the MIFFest 2025 Jury
There will also be five films for Harbour of Stories: Hong Kong On Screen, and Year of the Widow, opening for MIFFest x EUFF in collaboration with the 25th European Union Film Festival.
🌏 ASEAN On Screen
In celebration of Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship:
- 6 Southeast Asian films spotlighting bold regional storytelling
- Includes the ASEAN On Screen Summit featuring dynamic panel discussions on digital transformation within the film industry, offering insights into the evolving landscape of SEA cinema with major figures like:
- Lee Dong Ha (Producer, Train to Busan)
- Saville Chan (Producer, Hong Kong)
- Lee Sang-Hoon (Actor/Director, Korea)
Save the Date: 8th MIFFest 2025
🎟️ Festival Dates: 19 – 27 July 2025
- Movie Pass: RM49.99
- Promo Rate (HLB cardholders): RM39.99
Visit the official MIFFest website for tickets, accreditation, and the full lineup. Follow MIFFest on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for updates.
