New To Pickleball? Here’s How To Not Look Like You Just Googled The Rules

Trying a new sport is already stress-inducing. And like me, if you’re not exactly a social butterfly, trying it in front of actual people? Even worse.

Whether you’re joining a casual game or rolling up to Julie’s Pickleball Party (more deets below!), this guide is your no-BS crash course to not looking like you just crawled out of a “How to Pickleball” YouTube rabbit hole.

We’ve got you covered with the absolute basics, minus the jargon. So you can walk in cool, swing confidently, and not whack your partner in the face. (We believe in you.)

🥒 Pickleball 101 (aka: What Even Is Going On)

The “Kitchen” Isn’t for Standing In.

There’s a 7-foot zone on both sides of the net called the non-volley zone, but everyone just calls it the “kitchen.” You can’t hit the ball out of the air while standing in it. Step in = fault. Think of it like lava. Respect the lava.

Serving: Where, When, How?

Serve diagonally, underhand (no, really), and keep both feet behind the baseline. The first team to serve only gets one chance, then it goes to the other side. After that, it’s two chances per team (except at the start of the game).

Let the Ball Bounce – At First.

After the serve, each side must let the ball bounce once before hitting it. No smashing it back straight away! This “double bounce rule” keeps it fair and stops the game from turning into a tennis-style power match.

Scoring Isn’t That Deep, But It’s Weird.

Only the serving team can score points. Games are usually played to 11, and you’ve got to win by 2. When calling the score, say: your team’s score, opponent’s score, and whether you’re server 1 or 2 (e.g. “4-2-1”). Feels like maths, but you’ll get the hang of it.

Don’t Whack Your Partner.

Rule of thumb: if the ball’s in the middle, yell “mine” or “yours” like your relationship depends on it. Communication = everything.

😎 Fake It ‘Til You Make It

Confidence is 50% of the game. The other 50%? Snacks (Don’t quote us on that). BUT, lucky for you, Julie’s is fueling champions with their new Sweet Chilli Cheese Sandwich and Sour Cream & Onion Sandwich biscuits, featuring:

Tangy sour cream + aromatic onion.



Creamy cheese with a sweet chilli kick.



Protein-packed.



Low in trans fats & cholesterol.



Non-GMO, a.k.a. Good Mood Only.

🏓 The Real Serve: Julie’s Where Flavour Meets Your Game

📍 Location: Sunway Pyramid, Blue Concourse

📆 Date: 12 – 15 June 2025

Here’s what’s happening:

Biscuits for sale & free sampling (FREE SNACKS).



(FREE SNACKS). Interactive games & photo ops for your IG flex.



& for your IG flex. Pickleball 101 coach sessions – register early though!



– register early though! Friendly matches with content creators & local Pickleball Clubs.



with content creators & local Pickleball Clubs. Julie’s Pickleball Face-Off featuring Seonma & Abang, Alana & Abbas, Sai & Bernice, MalayPanTV’s Joshua & Arisa with Graeme as referee. | 📅 12 June, ⏰ 2PM – 6PM

🎁 GWP (aka Free Stuff, Let’s Goooo)

Snag the Julie’s Pickleball Collection – only available at the roadshow!

Buy 2 packs = Get 2 Zing Balls (pickleballs)



Spend RM50 = Get either a Sour Ace Paddle or a Sweet Serve Paddle



Spend RM150 = Get a Julie’s Game-On Court Bag

Plus, with every purchase you’ll get to redeem 4 packets of Sweet Chilli Cheese Sandwich and Sour Cream & Onion Sandwich biscuits of random flavours!

TL;DR

Don’t stand in the kitchen.

Don’t smash your partner.

Let the ball bounce first.

Only the serving team can score points. 🙄

Serve smart, snack smarter.

And most importantly, swing by Sunway Pyramid for Julie’s Biscuits, fun pickleball games, and vibes. See you courtside!

