Mission Im-paws-sible: Malaysian Cats Caught In Suspenseful Road Stunts

Two similar incidents involving cats narrowly escaping life-threatening situations have been making rounds online after they were shared on Tiktok.

Have you ever heard of a saying that cats have nine lives?

Well, judging by these recent incidents, the saying might be true.

In both videos, two cats were spotted in a rather similar heart-pounding situation that it looked like they were auditioning for the Mission Impossible movie.

The first video captured by a dashcam, started with a cat unexpectedly popping out from under a moving car on a highway in Shah Alam, just in front of the recording vehicle.

It probably was resting in the undercarriage when the car was not moving – fell asleep – and didn’t realise the vehicle had started moving.

That part of a car is a common spot for cats to seek shelter. However, it chose the worst possible time to come out – when the car was moving.

Fortunately, its quick reflexes saved the cat from being run over by masterfully rolling over after the fall and dodging several vehicles before safely making its way to the side of the road.

If this had really been a Mission Impossible audition, the fearless feline would’ve made it to the final round already.

Another daring escape

Just when you thought the nerve-racking cat video was over, another kitty said, “hold my kibble”, and went to do its own stunt.

In a second viral footage shot in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, the cat was seen dashing into the middle of the road.

Considering this was KL, of course the traffic was quite heavy.

In the middle of the chaos, a kind-hearted passerby paused his journey to try rescuing the cat. But in a state of panic, the cat was seen running between one car to another making it difficult to catch.

Fortunately, several drivers cooperated by slowing down their vehicles after realising there’s a cat rescue in progress. Even a few other drivers stepped out from their vehicles to help.

In the end, the cat was seen successfully escaping to the side of the road before disappearing from the scene.

These incidents remind us to always be alert while driving – and to check our vehicles before moving as small creatures like cats might be resting. A quick check could save a life.

And if the saying earlier is true, these cats might have just used up one of their nine lives in the most epic way possible.

