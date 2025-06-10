Unexpected Elevator Guest – Dog Joins Abang Rider Mid-Delivery

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Delivery riders are constantly exposed to the outside world, as their job requires them to travel from one place to another frequently.

Their job exposes them to many different experiences, from challenging customer interactions to unpredictable encounters on the road.

This time, a Malaysian food delivery rider found himself in a hilariously awkward situation – stuck in an elevator with a dog while on the job.

The video shared by him on Tiktok started with both the black dog and him waiting patiently outside the elevator.

As soon as the doors opened, the dog confidently walked right in and took a seat, as if it had done this a hundred times before.

“Seriously? You’re getting in too?” The man uttered while laughing nervously, accepting that he had no choice but to finish his job fast.

The delivery man, who appeared to be afraid of dogs, hesitated for a moment before stepping into the elevator to join the dog.

The gentle dog was well behaved. It even moved slightly to the side, seemingly making room for the rider to come in.

“What floor are you going to?” The delivery rider jokingly asked the dog while pressing his own floor.

He received no reply but was startled with a sudden response. The dog seemed to regret his decision – it tried to leave but realised the doors had closed.

Accepting its fate, the dog turned its attention to the rider and tried to sniff him out of curiousity.

Clearly startled by that, the man flinched multiple times to avoid it and laughing to the silly situation he found himself in.

Fortunately, the dog understood the sign and sat down quietly to continue waiting for the elevator doors to open.

It kept throwing side-eyes at the man throughout the remaining ride, possibly just as nervous as he was.

Once the elevator doors opened again, the dog wasted no time and bolted out like nothing happened. Whether it was its actual floor or not, no one could tell.

But it’s safe to say that both the dog and the delivery rider were relieved that the awkward elevator ride was finally over.

The video quickly gained attention online, with netizens finding the unexpected encounter funny and cute at the same time.

Some questioned playfully why the man still chose to enter the elevator despite clearly being afraid of dogs – some even joked by making up their own dialogues for the adorable dog.

