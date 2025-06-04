Not Your Usual Convenience Store Crew — Cats Take Over The Counter!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine walking into a convenience store, just wanting to grab a drink or a quick bite — only to find yourself face-to-face with a squad of chill cats acting like they run the place.

That’s exactly what one TikTok user experienced in a now-viral 18-second clip. Instead of a friendly cashier, she was greeted by five nonchalant cats lounging all over the checkout counter.

One was mid-grooming session, the others were sprawled out like they owned the joint — not a care in the world for customer service.

Just seconds into the video, the actual store owner makes a surprise cameo. Realizing the feline “staff” weren’t exactly helping sales, he reaches out from behind the counter and gently scoops up two of the cats, clearing some space for real customers.

The scene quickly gained traction online, with netizens cracking jokes about the cats’ work ethic. One even suggested the furballs split duties — some to tidy shelves, others to handle sweeping.

Despite their laziness, the internet couldn’t get enough of the adorable “cashier cats” and their too-cute-to-fire attitudes.

