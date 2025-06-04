Age Is Just A Number? Aunty Bowls A Strike… Dressed In Kain Batik

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As time passes, many sports lovers are left disappointed when their bodies can no longer perform the way they once did. Physical decline can be frustrating—but for some, the strength and skill remain.

That was certainly the case for an elderly woman who recently went viral on TikTok for bowling at Ole Ole Super Bowl in Ole Ole Shopping Centre, Shah Alam.

The senior citizen was captured on camera confidently throwing a bowling ball down the lane—and scoring a perfect strike.

What made the moment even more impressive? She did it while wearing a kain batik.

While that traditional wrap might limit movement for most, this aunty made it look effortless—like it was just a walk in the park.

After delivering the strike, she appeared completely unfazed, nonchalant if you must, as if it were just another casual game. Her calm reaction suggested she’s no stranger to the sport.

As the saying goes, experience beats talent.

A similar story

Her effortless strike brought to mind Carmen Salvino—the oldest player to compete in the Professional Bowling Association (PBA).

Credit: Professional Bowling Association

The American bowler, who has won 17 titles throughout his career, helped establish the tournament in which he competed. In 2020, he took part in the Tournament of Champions at the age of 86, finishing 59th out of 62 participants.

Although he didn’t win, competing at a professional level in his 80s was impressive enough.

Still, even the oldest pro bowler wouldn’t likely attempt a strike while wearing a kain batik—something this aunty pulled off with style.

In the comments section, many netizens expressed their admiration, praising her energy and courage to keep playing sports despite her age.

