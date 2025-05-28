Students Hilariously Mistake Teacher’s Musical Instrument For Vape

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Music teacher Cikgu Khairul had a hilarious moment with his class when his young students accused him of smoking vape.

In the video posted on his TikTok account @khairulandryan, he was about to play the guitar when a student complained that he smokes but told them not to.

Momentarily confused, he asked where’s the cigarette and one of his students pointed towards the item hung around his neck.

The colourful item around his neck is a musical instrument known as the kazoo. Khairul, you, and I know that, but the students don’t, which makes the interaction funnier as it goes on.

Realizing why they thought the colourful instrument was a vape, he proceeded to explain to the class that the item is not what they think it is.

Khairul decided to turn it into an educational moment, asking the class to guess what’s the name of musical instrument. He said he would give anyone who got the right answer 2000 Robux, the virtual currency in the Roblox game worth almost RM100.

This immediately got the class’ attention and the students involved, with one asking for the first letter. Khairul told them the instrument started with a K and gave them a few more clues while they tried guessing.

At one point, Khairul nearly gave the answer away by saying ‘’Zoo.’’ Fortunately for him, the instrument is new to the students so they didn’t catch on but came up with interesting names like Kabi, Krog, and Koko Krunch.

After a few rounds of guessing, Khairul revealed the name of the instrument is Kazoo but the students kept pronouncing it as “Kazo.”

He then asked which song they wanted to hear to be played with the kazoo and a girl requested for the song Aspalela by Saiful Apek.

Over in the comments, netizens also tried guessing the name of the musical instrument in hopes that they could get Robux as well. Some were also surprised that the young students know the song Aspalela which was released in 2007.

Most were impressed that the students know smoking was bad and praised them for being well behaved. Mostly, they loved how Khairul created a fun and lively environment for the students to learn.

