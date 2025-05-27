Woman Faces Fear Of Heights At Genting’s Hangout Skywalk

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you afraid of heights?

If so, this might just make your palms sweat.

A heart-pounding video on TikTok has captured public attention after a woman was seen standing on the edge of the Hangout Skywalk platform in Genting Highlands.

The Hangout Skywalk, located on the rooftop of the Wyndham Ion Majestic Hotel, is an adventure park that offers visitors a chance to walk high above the ground and take in breathtaking views of Genting Highlands.

In the video, the woman—secured with a safety harness—was seen standing nervously at the edge of the platform, surrounded by drifting clouds.

She had come to enjoy the scenery but clearly struggled with her fear of heights, as she could be seen taking deep breaths while gripping the harness rope tightly.

At one point, she glanced over the edge, and her facial expression showed instant regret.

After some encouragement from the instructors, she slowly found the courage to loosen her grip and take a few steps closer to the edge for a better photo.

To get an even better shot, one instructor asked her to step back a little more.

She nervously replied, “My legs are already shaking,” clearly indicating she couldn’t go any further.

Noticing that she was frozen in place, the instructors gently guided her back to the starting point.

Despite the fear, her bravery paid off—she managed to get some memorable photos to mark the experience.

In the comments section, some netizens were initially confused by her reaction. They admitted that based on how terrified she looked, they thought the activity involved jumping, only to realise she was simply posing for pictures.

The Hangout Skywalk later clarified that their attraction does not involve any jumping, as it only offers the skywalk experience at the moment.

However, they hinted that a rope swing could be introduced in the future.

