Wives Beware: Apparently Chilli Sauce Packets Can Ruin Your Marriage

A man’s post on Threads recently went viral for sharing an example on what women, specifically wives, should be mindful of so as to not let their husbands go astray and commit an affair with other women.

The Threads user cautioned wives who do not treat their husbands well “may lose their spouse” to another woman who treats him better.

While this may be true if there is extreme negligence or perhaps even abuse in the marriage, the example he decided to give seems beyond pedantic:

“For example, when they (husbands) go for lunch together (with female colleagues) at the office. The woman helps to tear a chilli sauce packet for him and puts the sauce on his burger. After some time, your husband will give in.

“Mind your husband even if you think it’s a small matter. It will make him feel appreciated and they will love you as a wife more,” he said.

Netizens chime in, turning the tables with their own examples and dishing out sarcasm

Threads users took to the comments section to share their arguments with the post.

One user countered him by asking what if the tables were turned and it’s the husband who doesn’t mind his wife enough, while giving a hilarious example.

Another woman highlighted that if a man forgets his loyalty to his wife over a torn chilli sauce packet, the problem is his character, not the wife.

Meanwhile, a user said their household uses chilli sauce in bottles, and asked if she should change to using chilli sauce packets instead.

Some wondered why everyone is focusing on the chilli sauce packet example instead of his advice in general

It’s true that the small things do matter in a relationship, and this person was only trying to highlight that.

However, the example he chose to give generalises women as insecure and men as weak creatures who will give in to the slightest temptations.

The bottom line: it’s not a good example.

A better example would have been to advise both husband and wife to be mindful of each other, practice mutual respect and not dismiss the little yet meaningful and helpful things in married life such as remembering your anniversary, washing the dishes, and other domestic things like that.

This way, both partners will appreciate each other and not put all the “acts of service” on women alone.

Tearing a chilli sauce packet for someone can be seen as an endearing act, but it could also just be a helpful act (what if your spouse is an arm amputee?).

Besides, wouldn’t you rather tear your own sauce packet like a proper grown-up?

