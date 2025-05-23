Abang Rider Brings Family To Visit Furry Friend Pin Pin On His Day Off

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A heartwarming video recently captured the touching bond between a delivery rider and a small dog named Pin Pin.

The rider, who often delivered parcels to Pin Pin’s home in Ulu Tiram, Johor Bahru, decided to pay her a special visit on his day off—with his whole family in tow.

Pin Pin, an adorable Shih Tzu who once went viral on TikTok for helping her owner collect parcels, clearly remembered her old friend.

@brandyyap322 wah… abg shopee bawak isteri Dan anak anak dtg tengok pin pin… abg kata lama tak nampak pin pin, tindu kat pin pin… pin pin pun rindu sangat dgn abg… terima kasih abg dtg tengok pin pin… ♬ original sound – Brandy Yap

As soon as she saw him, she barked happily and wagged her tail with excitement, even though he wasn’t in his usual delivery uniform.

Her cheerful greeting suggests her owner might be a frequent online shopper!

The rider explained to Pin Pin’s owner that it was his day off, and he wanted to introduce his wife and kids to the friendly dog he had always talked about.

His family was delighted to meet the famous pooch, and the joy on everyone’s faces showed how special the moment was.

To remember the occasion, they even posed for a group photo together outside the house.

The sweet reunion quickly won the hearts of many online, with viewers flooding the comments section to express how touched they were by the bond between the man and the little dog.

