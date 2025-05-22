Woman Mistakes Random Guy In Bali For Ex-DBS CEO, And He Just Rolls With It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what might be the most hilarious case of mistaken identity this year, a woman on LinkedIn shared a story about a chance encounter with Piyush Gupta, the former CEO of DBS Bank, in a quiet café in Bali.

Only.. it wasn’t him.

According to her now-viral post, she swore she bumped into the ex-banker extraordinaire during her tropical coffee run.

She described the man she met as casual, composed, unassuming, and apparently very convincing – so much so that she not only chatted with him but also proudly announced the encounter on LinkedIn for all her professional network to see.

Plot twist? The actual Piyush Gupta saw the post and decided to gently pop the bubble with a polite but firm comment:

“Sorry to disillusion you, that isn’t me!,” the real Gupta said. Ouch.

To her credit, the woman didn’t backpedal or delete the post (bold move, respect). Instead, she doubled down, replying to Gupta that she had seen him at DBS before and genuinely couldn’t tell him and the Bali café guy apart.

The non-Gupta man played along for some reason

In her defence, the mystery man was apparently dripping with Gupta-level charm and “said all the right things”. Honestly, who was this guy? A decoy CEO? A highly-trained executive impersonator? A retired banker enjoying some quality trolling? We may never know.

Even better – whoever he was, he didn’t correct her either. He just went with it.

Maybe he was flattered, or confused. Or maybe he just wanted to enjoy his coffee without starting an awkward “I’m not who you think I am” conversation.

Either way, LinkedIn users are getting a kick out of it. It’s a delightful little reminder that social media is, at its core, a very fancy game of telephone.

