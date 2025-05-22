[Watch] Japanese Women Admit Malaysian Men’s ‘’Nice Facial Features’’ Make Them Handsome

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two Japanese women are making waves on TikTok, especially among Malaysians, after they shared that they think Malaysian men have good features.

Both women appeared in an interview by the account @girlsinterviewjapan where the interviewer got the women to choose which country in Asia has the most handsome men.

While the women kept choosing South Korea, they surprised many when they named India when it was pitted against South Korea.

When India, Indonesia, and the Philippines were pitted against Malaysia, both women picked Malaysia without hesitation and laughed with the interviewer.

This prompted the interviewer to ask why they chose Malaysia over the others. One of the women said she feels Malaysian men have nice facial features while the other said she saw a Malaysian guy on TikTok who looked ‘’really cool.’’

The women’s responses certainly made some Malaysian men’s day much better and they left pretty hilarious comments.

Someone went as far as to jokingly admit that they, Malaysian men, are handsome but just born in the wrong country. Another person was glad that they still have a chance abroad if they fail to get a partner here.

A user shared that Malaysia has added advantage due to its multi-racial society, and so the choice in partners is limitless. The user added that if someone didn’t like a Malay person, they could go for other races like Chinese or Indian.

Meanwhile, someone else added that the people would be spoiled for choice when they look at Sabah and Sarawak as well.

The video also led to many wondering who was the Malaysian man they saw on TikTok who turned the tide for Malaysian men.

