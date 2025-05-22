Rihanna Finally Releases A Song Titled ‘’Friend Of Mine’’ But It’s Not What Fans Expected

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Barbadian singer and businesswomen Rihanna has not released music for almost nine years. To put the gap years into perspective, her last album ANTI was released in 2016!

Her fans have been asking for her to drop new songs. However, she has always kept them waiting while she focused on her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, her lingerie and activewear band, Savage x Fenty, and growing her family.

She last announced the makings of her upcoming album R9, a fan-given nickname for her ninth studio album, in 2020, and there was not much news since.

Imagine her fans’ excitement when she dropped a new song and a music video for the upcoming Smurfs movie.

Many were expecting another hit song or a dancey track from the queen but the song “Friend Of Mine’’ was as catchy but a little different from Rihanna’s sound, so-to-speak.

In the whole song, Rihanna sings one line ‘’feel like a friend of mine’’ repeatedly. Since the movie is aimed at young children and families, it’s understandable that RiRi has to keep the song simple, memorable, and PG.

However, this drew amused comments from her adult fans who have waited for her to drop a new track after all these years.

A YouTube user jokingly wrote, “yall want music, yall ain’t say what kind’’ while another person believes the singer was just dropping by the studio for a visit when she was called in to record a line.

Someone else thanked Rihanna for the ‘’voice note’’ in the song while another user admitted they knew they were being trolled when they saw Rihanna smiling in the beginning of the video.

Nevertheless, the reception to the song was positive with some praising the song for being versatile.

It’s not the first time Rihanna recorded a song for a kids movie. She previously sang “Dancing in the Dark” which was part of the soundtrack for the film Home (2015).

