“Still Good”: 2025’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Balances Nostalgia With A Few Bold Twists [Review]

2025’s Lilo & Stitch might just be the rare live-action Disney remake that actually gets it right.

It’s nostalgic, genuinely heartfelt, mischievously fun, and surprisingly grounded. While so many of these remakes struggle to recapture the soul of their animated predecessors, this one embraces it with open arms, thanks in no small part to director Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), who brings just the right blend of heart, humor, and weirdness to the mix.

The story remains as endearing as ever: Stitch, a genetically-engineered alien experiment (once again voiced by Chris Sanders, bless), crash-lands in Hawaii and winds up in the chaotic but loving care of six-year-old Lilo Pelekai (newcomer Maia Kealoha).

What follows is a whirlwind of intergalactic chaos, island adventures, and deeply emotional bonding. Basically: lots of trouble, lots of tears, and even more love.

I know a lot of people don’t particularly enjoy change and stories being fleshed out from the original, but this Lilo & Stitch did maintain so much from the 2002 animated classic, and I really appreciated that.

It started off pretty much a beat-by-beat rendition of the original, which opens the film nicely and lets us adjust to its classic charm before introducing us to new plot elements and characters.

Cobra Bubbles (Courtney B. Vance) is full-on CIA in this one. We get Mrs. Kekoa (Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani in the original) as the social worker. We’re introduced to Tūtū (Amy Hill), a Native Hawaiian, as David’s (Kaipo Dudoit) grandmother, and neighbours to the Pelekais. Captain Gantu didn’t make it into the live-action remake, unfortunately.

The additions and changes didn’t bother me so much – I mean, if they just copy and paste from the previous one, it would make this remake totally unnecessary IMO. The newer bits didn’t take away from the charm of the original, so it managed to strike a delicate balance between nostalgia and fresh takes.

“This is my family. I found it, all on my own. It’s little, and broken, but still good. Yeah, still good.”

That line hits even harder in this version because the film knows how to earn it.

Kealoha is a revelation as Lilo. Equal parts stubborn spark plug and lonely outsider, she brings a layered performance that’s all the more impressive considering she’s acting opposite a completely CGI character. But every interaction between her and Stitch feels remarkably real, and every hug they share turns on an invisible pipe behind my eyes.

And speaking of our little blue alien, Stitch looks incredible. “Dangerously cute,” indeed. Camp and his visual effects team strike a rare balance, keeping Stitch expressive and cartoony without breaking the live-action illusion.

His floppy ears, twitchy movements, and soulful eyes are all perfectly tuned to capture that iconic blend of chaos and sweetness. That early wedding-crashing scene was a total highlight for me, and a perfect introduction to Stitch’s personality. Sanders’ voice performance continues to be pitch-perfect — it’s like Stitch never left.

Not every character survives the jump to live-action quite as smoothly, though.

Jumba (Zach Galifianakis) and Pleakley (Billy Magnussen) — beloved alien oddballs from the original — are mostly kept in human disguises via alien tech. It works, but it feels like a workaround rather than a win.

The film truly shines in deepening the world of the story, especially around Lilo and Nani (Sydney Agudong). Their home feels full — not just in visuals, but in emotion. The community, the neighbours, the little moments and memories that shape their lives are lovingly rendered. It gives the film a richness that makes its emotional beats land that much harder.

Personally, I really missed this scene and wish they kept it in the 2025 movie:

Kealoha as Lilo would’ve nailed that one. It’s also a shame Lilo’s quirky tourist photo hobby didn’t make the cut. Good thing they kept the scene of her sulking on the floor, listening to Elvis.

Will this replace the 2002 animation as one of my nostalgia-riddled comfort movies?

Probably not… but will it be for the younger generation who are first-timers to Lilo & Stitch? I certainly hope so.

It might not be perfect, but it’s got heart, and that’s what matters. Like Stitch himself, it’s weird, scrappy, and a little broken… but still good. Yeah. Still good.

Lilo & Stitch opens in cinemas nationwide on 22 May 2025.

