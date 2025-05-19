Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025: A Dapper Vibe In Genting Highlands

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In case you missed it, thousands of bikers around the world took to the streets last weekend on 18 May to ride for a a charitable cause, and Malaysian riders participated as well.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) is all about dressing dapper and riding together on classic motorcycles, to raise awareness and funds on men’s mental health as well as prostate cancer research.

This year, TRP joined the Genting Highlands convoy to bring you guys (and gals) close to the action. Whether you’ve never heard of DGR, didn’t get to join it this year, or simply want to relive the event last Sunday, the photos and videos we’ve collected is what it’s like to be a part of this well-dressed ride.

8am: safety briefing and flag-off

Everyone got up pretty early to get some pre-ride roti canai and kopi O first in the morning. The area near the National Art Gallery (the first meeting point for DGR Kuala Lumpur to Genting Highlands) in Kuala Lumpur already saw handfuls of suited riders on classic and custom bikes circling around looking for breakfast before the 8am meet in the gallery’s parking lot.

Right after fueling up our bodies, we adjourned to the RV (that’s biker talk for meetup point) and were immediately greeted with the early birds.

Seems that some bikers were overly excited to start the ride. Even the sun is barely up. Image: TRP

A few hellos and fist-bumps later, everyone was called to gather for a safety briefing by the ride hosts. For a convoy of this size, it’s really important to be reminded of riding safely and considerately.

It is a gentleman’s ride, after all. Not a hooligan’s ride.

No this is not a political rally. Image: TRP

Bikes of all types and sizes took part in the ride. No discrimination here! Image: TRP

Looking your best is commonplace at DGR. Image: TRP

A rider with his 650cc parallel twin engine Royal Enfield Interceptor motorcycle. Image: TRP

What’s a bike meet without custom Harleys? Well, still a bike meet nonetheless. Image: TRP

Big, burly bikes not your thing? These cute CFMOTO Papios are so easy to handle, anyone can ride them. Image: TRP

9am: time to roll out!

As soon as the safety briefing was over and we were done gawking and ogling all the exquisite two-wheeled machines present at the RV, it was time to strap on our helmets, jump on our bikes and start our engines to make our way to the highlands.

To ensure we don’t hog the roads to ourselves, the hosts made everyone ride out in batches. This also ensures safety because imagine riding among a convoy of over 100 bikes of varying sizes and power. It could get dicey.

There’s just something about the smell of petrol in the morning. Image: TRP

A Harley-Davidson Street Glide, otherwise known as a couch on wheels. Image: TRP

That helmet has seen better days, but the ride must go on! Image: TRP

After rolling out, we made our way to Karak highway, the main route many bikers take to get to Genting Highlands every weekend. The wide road and sweeping corners make the journey a joy to experience.

Don’t ride too fast, and you’ll be able to enjoy the scenery. Image: TRP

A CFMOTO Papio in action. Image: TRP

10am: DGR endpoint, catching up with friends, and more coffee

After a short cruise on the highway and up the foot of the mountain, we finally reached the endpoint of the ride – the Xintiandi Sales Gallery parking lot just before Goh Tong Jaya.

The cool air up in Genting had offset the morning heat and humidity of Kuala Lumpur, which helped with being in three-piece suits and jackets.

Shortly after arriving, more and more bikes rolled in and we got a second chance to witness all the beautiful machines rumbling their way in to the parking lot.

Wether young or old, classic or modern, man or woman, everyone with bikes gathered for the cause. Image: TRP

Men gathered, man’s best friend followed. Image: TRP

Side mirrors are good for many things, like doing a quick face check. Image: TRP

Did you know? UK-based Triumph Motorcycles is the official sponsor for DGR. Image: TRP

A successful 1966 Honda ad said “You meet the nicest people on a Honda”, and we agree! Image: TRP

A custom 1200cc Harley-Davidson 48. Image: TRP

A couple of inmates found their way to the event too. Image: TRP

Yup you guessed it, there was a best-dressed competition to reward those who went all out. Image: TRP

Fashion influencer and entrepreneur Wak Doyok (left) is one of DGR’s ambassadors in Malaysia.

After hanging about for a few minutes, it was time to get another round of drinks, which was supplied by Rockers Social Club (Rosco) at the venue.

Their signature drink, the (non-alcoholic) Butterbrew, was served alongside the coffee variation. If you’ve not had the chance to taste this refreshing and creamy beverage, pop by Rosco on Jalan Raja Abdullah, Kuala Lumpur.

The recipe, which is non-alcoholic, is a closely-guarded secret. Good thing for everyone is, the Rosco Butterbrew doesn’t cost a fortune. Image: TRP.

Side effects of the non-alcoholic Butterbrew include smiling a lot, compulsive desire to “cheers” with everyone, and suddenly wanting to look like you came from Birmingham in the 1900s. Image: TRP

A day well spent, and a cause spoken for

As the day went on, some stayed, some left, but all spoke about the real matter at hand: mental health and prostate cancer.

Poor mental health can affect people of all genders, but outcomes for those who identify as men, and those who are perceived or expected to behave in traditionally masculine ways are often shaped by distinct social pressures and stigma.

Meanwhile, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, and over 10 million men around the world are living with or beyond a prostate cancer diagnosis.

DGR encourages important conversations through simple questions, beginning with “are you okay?”, which could lead to saving a life. Listening is just as important as asking, because someone suffering mental health difficulties just need to be heard first.

That is what DGR is actually all about.

