“Teaching Us Isn’t Easy, So Here’s A Little Relief” – A Unique Gift From A Student For Teachers’ Day

Teachers play such an important role in shaping who we are.

In conjunction with Teachers’ Day, a lot of students are giving gifts to their favourite teachers to show appreciation for all their hard work and dedication in educating them.

Students are showing their love with all kinds of gifts, and a video circulating on Tiktok recently – shared by a teacher herself – showed a student giving her quite a unique surprise.

In the video, the student wished his teacher a happy Teachers’ Day while giving a medicated oil (minyak angin) to her.

@farhanaruslan Selain pen dan marker, parents boleh hadiahkan cikgu minyak angin ya. Sediakan payung sebelum hujan 😂 ♬ original sound – farhanaruslan

Yes, the medicated oil people often rub on their skin to relieve minor muscle pains or inhale to ease headaches and blocked nose.

When asked why he chose a medicated oil as the gift, he implied that it was to help his teacher deal with the headaches she gets when she’s angry, probably because of the class!

The teacher seemed happy as she played along with the joke and thanked her student for the gift.

It’s a funny yet thoughtful gesture that shows how much students care about their teachers and notice what they go through.

Moments like these also serve as a reminder that it’s not about how fancy the gift is, but the sincerity and the thought behind it that make it special.

Happy Teachers’ Day to all the amazing educators out there!

