[Watch] Man Captures Fresh Sea Breeze & Sells It, People Ask For Reviews

A TikTok user Hayyans (@wardiyya11)’s recent post showed that there are always willing buyers if you know how to sell it.

The video on the account was an attempt to sell a bag of fresh air from the seaside. The man in the video proceeded to capture the air with a clear plastic bag to show that it was packed fresh.

He claimed the bag of air, which is sold for RM18 per bag, is good for those staying in the city. The bag was originally sold at RM50.

@wardiyya11 Tak payah pegi pantai dah. Beli angin pantai ni je ♬ Laksana Surgaku – Dudy Oris

In another video, he showed how to quickly open the plastic bag and put it on the face to inhale all the good fresh beach air.

He also showed all the hardwork it took to trap the bags of fresh air by the seaside for everyone in a third video.

Of course, this was all a hilarious gag but around 12 people have bought the fresh bag of air.

The comments from netizens were hilarious, especially when they pretended to be serious buyers considering to make a purchase.

A user asked for buyers to give an honest review because they were afraid they were not given fresh air from the beach. Another person claimed to have bought the item and said the bag of air was legit and praised its fast delivery.

However, he was disappointed with the second purchase because the air in the bag escaped and asked the seller to improve his packaging. Due to this, another user told the seller he would make a purchase if it was packaged with bubble wrap for extra protection.

Meanwhile, some were aghast that 12 people actually purchased the bag of air. See la, the rest of us cannot make extra pocket money because we’re too honest to scam others even as a prank! XD

