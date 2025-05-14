The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride: Bikes, Bowties, And Breaking The Silence on Men’s Health

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Every year in May, something bizarrely beautiful happens in cities around the world. The smell of motor oil mingles with the scent of aftershave, leather gloves grip throttles, and mustaches curl in the breeze.

No, it’s not a Wes Anderson film set – it’s the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), a global motorcycle phenomenon that looks like a Savile Row runway collided with a Triumph motorcycle showroom.

Started in 2012 by Australian Mark Hawwa, the DGR was sparked by a single image: Don Draper, astride a classic bike in a sharply tailored suit.

That aesthetic – sharp, suave, and slightly unhinged – birthed an event now spanning over 100 countries.

And it’s not just about looking dapper. These genteel petrolheads are riding for a cause: men’s mental health and prostate cancer awareness.

We’re not talking about your average biker gang. Picture thousands of riders in crisp three-piece suits, riding everything from café racers to bobbers, all under the banner of men’s health.

The vibe is more gentleman anarchist than Hell’s Angels – think monocles and motorbikes.

Image: @nicolas_cheong via DGR Instagram

And it’s not performative. Since launch, DGR has raised over USD$57 million (RM245.3 million) for the Movember Foundation. The funds fuel research into prostate cancer and build programs that combat the silent epidemic of male suicide. It’s charity with horsepower. Style with substance.

The rules are simple: dress dapper, ride a classic-style bike, and raise some money. Participants register online, join their local ride (which is often kept secret until just before the day), and roll through their cities like a motorized GQ spread.

Image: @witsarud via DGR Instagram

In places like London, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, and Los Angeles, traffic screeches to a halt as bow-tied bikers take over the streets. Pedestrians gawk. Influencers scramble for photos.

And the riders? They’re there for their brothers – some they know, some they’ve lost, and some they’ll never meet.

Image: Muhammad Hairul Bin Ramli via DGR Facebook

This year’s ride goes down on this coming Sunday (18 May), and if you’re tempted to join: good.

Dust off your dad’s tux, polish your handlebars, and maybe talk to your mates about how they’re really doing. The world doesn’t need more silent tough guys. It needs more riders who care.

And if nothing else, it’s your best chance all year to wear a cravat and not look like a lunatic.

Joining for the first time? Head on over to the official DGR website to register yourself and your classic bike. Oh, and make sure you register for the location you wish to join. This year’s DGR in Malaysia includes rides in:

Kuala Lumpur

Genting Highlands

Penang

Melaka

Johor Bahru

Kota Bahru

Kota Kinabalu

Sandakan

Bintulu

Kuching

Sibu

