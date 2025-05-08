[Watch] Stuck Oyen Kitten Looks Smug While Fireman Tries To Get Its Head Out

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Some say they don’t want to have children but would prefer having pets instead because they don’t have to deal with tantrums. However, it’s not that smooth sailing being a pet parent as well.

A TikTok video of a kitten getting stuck in a hole has netizens face palming themselves. The orange kitty had its head stuck in a metal hole and instead of meowing in panic, it has a serene look on its face.

The kitten seemed to enjoy the attention while the firemen tried to find a way to get it out. In the end, one of the fireman used a plier to snip and chip away the metal bits to get the tiny fella out.

The metal ring was stuck around the kitten’s neck for a while but it looked smug when it was finally free.

Netizens said only an orange cat would find itself in such a situation and not feel remotely guilty.

Due to its calm demeanour, some believe it wasn’t the kitten’s first time getting stuck in the strangest of places.

