Awas! KRU’s Return To The 90s Concerts A Big Hit – Day 4 Just Dropped!

Could this be the most “Canggih” concert in Malaysian history?

When local 90s boy band KRU, made up of brothers Norman Abdul Halim, Yusry and Edry, announced they were having a mega reunion concert, the buzz was amazing.

The brothers had not performed as KRU in years and fans were excited.

It helped that KRU began hyping a return to the good old days of the 90s as the concert’s theme.

When ticket sales for their 3 May concert opened, it was sold out in just a few hours, leading to them adding another day on 4 May. That too sold like hotcakes and they added a third day, the following week on 10 May.

Ticket sales for their third day went steadily and wasn’t completely sold out.

Day 1

3 May came and social media was flooded with happy fans, not many had bad things to say and the general sentiment was concert-goers had a ball of a time.

It was the same for their second day.

Those who were teenagers in the 90s truly enjoyed the trip down memory lane.

One concert-goer remarked on TikTok: “kami gen tak perlu lirik”, referring to the lyrics being displayed on the big screen during the concert.

With the third day coming up this weekend, ticket sales for whatever’s left picked up, perhaps thanks to all the positive reviews.

However, no one would have expected that the band would actually add one more day.

But, yes it is happening!

They officially announced Day 4 on 12 May at Axiata Arena.

“You asked, we obliged,” the band wrote on their official Instagram account to announce the fourth day.

Tickets will go on sale at 1pm today so for those of you who missed out on the first three days, here’s your chance to relive the 90s with Malaysia’s iconic trio, KRU.

