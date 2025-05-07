[Watch] Mission Possible: Sofyank Meets Tom Cruise In Tokyo, Possible New VFX Vid Soon!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Popular digital content and VFX creator Sofyank’s Instagram post has gone viral after he posed for photos with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise during a promotional event in Tokyo.

In one of the Instagram posts, Sofyank (real name Muhammad Sofian) shared that he would be in Tokyo to shoot some VFX clips with the Mission Impossible actor.

Sofyank’s other Instagram post is a picture of him posing with Cruise and another local content creator Muhammad Shaffuan with the caption, ‘’Alhamdullilah! We did it!’’

Both men were in Tokyo to promote the upcoming Mission Impossible film titled Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning that’ll be out in cinemas on 23 May 2025.

Netizens were once again proud of Sofyank, especially his wife Nabilah (@theabyl). Some liked how he remained humble despite meeting many celebrities and reminded him to continue inspiring others.

Before Sofyank went to Tokyo to meet with Cruise, he posted teasers on his page to ask his fans to guess which Hollywood actor he was meeting soon.

In the first teaser, Sofyank played a character who was isntructed to meet the mysterious person in Tokyo.

The next teaser showed Sofyank rushing through the streets of Kuala Lumpur while discussing with Shaffuan that they have to make their way to Japan.

Sofyank burst into popularity after his amazing video edits for the likes of global brands like Marvel went viral online.

He has filmed entertaining clips with actors like Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Jonathan Majors, and Will Smith. He also won in popular digital video creator Zach King’s Ultimate VFX Challenge in 2023.

