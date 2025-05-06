China Couple Praised For Serving Malaysian Food At Their Wedding Reception In Shanghai

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok user Secret Flavour Shanghai (@secretflavorshanghai) went viral after sharing a video showing a Chinese couple asking for Malaysian food to be served at their wedding reception.

Secret Flavour Shanghai is a Malaysian-operated restaurant in Shanghai.

The person in the video said they were asked by a couple in Shanghai to prepare an array of Malaysian dishes to be served at the reception.

The couple requested to have nasi lemak, sirap bandung, curry puffs, keropok, and teh tarik. The food setup was decorated with flowers, adding an elegant yet festive touch to the serving table.

@secretflavorshanghai Orang China kasih pun nak makan Malaysia food..secret flavor nasi lemak ♬ original sound – secretflavorshanghai

Netizens were excited to see Malaysian food served at a wedding reception abroad and to see Malaysian food and culture being enjoyed by others as well.

However, curious netizens asked whether Chinese people there could take spicy food and was told they can, especially those in Sichuan, a place known for their extra spicy dishes.

They wished the caterer future successes to continue promoting Malaysian food abroad.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.