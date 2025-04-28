Beauty, Brains, and Breaking Barriers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

No matter how progressive the world gets, stereotypes still linger. Here’s where Aqilah Zainuddin and Fatin Daud are rewriting the narrative, proving that women can excel in traditionally male-dominated fields while simultaneously creating impactful content to entertain and educate the Malaysian youth.

Aqilah, a technopreneur and CEO of Aiszzy Electronics, and Fatin, a junior doctor, are not just navigating their demanding careers; they are also using their platforms to educate, inspire, and empower a new generation of women.

As students receive their exam results, and are anxious as to what their future holds, Aqilah and Fatin serve as shining examples of how hard work, passion, and determination can open up countless career opportunities, no matter what path you choose.

Breaking stereotypes and inspiring the next generation of women

Aqilah and Fatin exemplify the intersection of beauty and brains, redefining what it means to be a woman in today’s world. They are not just successful in their respective fields; they are also leveraging TikTok to educate and inspire.

TikTok has become an important platform for both Aqilah and Fatin, allowing them to share their knowledge and experiences with a broad audience. Their content serves both personal branding and educational purposes, making complex subjects approachable and engaging.

Aqilah and Fatin are powerful role models, challenging societal expectations and encouraging young women to pursue careers in STEM, business, medicine, and most importantly, pursuing their passions.

The future of women in these fields looks brighter with creators like them being in the field, proving that anything is possible.

Empowering the future of electronics and tech education

Ts. Nur ‘Aqilah binti Zainuddin, 33, from Shah Alam, is a force to be reckoned with. With a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from UiTM Shah Alam and a consistent Dean’s List record, she founded Aiszzy Electronics Sdn. Bhd., an electronics shop that goes beyond simple retail.

Serving as a comprehensive hub for electronic components, education, and project development, Aqilah intended for it to empower individuals and foster innovation within the community.

“The idea behind Aiszzy Electronics started from my passion for electronics and technology since my degree study.

“I noticed a gap in the market, especially in terms of practical hands-on learning for studentsand hobbyists,” Aqilah explains.

Aiszzy Electronics bridges this gap by providing specialised components and training, empowering students, educators, and industry professionals.

Whilst being occupied with events, trainings, chief executive work and running Aiszzy Electronics, Aqilah is also responsible for the company’s TikTok page. She takes charge of everything from brainstorming ideas to editing and posting, ensuring her content is both educational and engaging for a broad audience.

“My approach is to break down complex concepts into simpler, easier and digestable content for the audience,” she said.

She focuses on the basics, building up to more advanced ideas with engaging visuals and relatable examples. Her videos even show her creating seemingly chaotic projects step by step for the audience to follow along.

As a woman in the electronics industry, Aqilah has faced her share of challenges from facing stereotypes to being underestimated.

“However, I’ve learned to view these obstacles as opportunities to prove myself,” she said.

Her ability to simplify technical information and create engaging content has made

her a role model, not only for young women but also for people of all ages interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

“I hope that our content inspires everyone, especially young women, to pursue their interests in STEM fields.

“I want them to know that technology isn’t something to be intimidated by – it’s something they can excel in,” she added.

Notably, Aqilah’s innovative approach to electronics extends beyond education. Her company’s collaboration with a renowned fashion designer to create technological dresses for Aina Abdul and Aisyah Aziz at Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) 38 and 39 marked a significant milestone.

“Honestly, I never imagined I’d have the chance to work on something as big as AJL,” she reflects.

This project, born from collaborations at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) 2023 and 2024, showcased the fascinating intersection of fashion and technology, highlighting Aiszzy Electronics’ expertise in practical effects and technology.

Looking forward, Aqilah envisions a future where more women take leading roles in technology.

“The future of women in technology is bright,” she asserts.

“My advice to young girls is to follow their passion and stay curious. Don’t let anyone tell you that technology isn’t for you. Learn as much as you can, be persistent, and seek out mentors who can guide you. Most importantly, believe in yourself and your ability to innovate and create,” Aqilah added.

Her work is not just about teaching electronics; it’s about inspiring a generation to push boundaries and explore the limitless possibilities of technology.

Bridging the gap between doctors and patients on TikTok

Fatin Najwan Daud, 29, a junior doctor in the emergency department and a content creator from Kuala Lumpur. Balancing a demanding medical career with her online presence, Fatin uses TikTok to share medical insights and personal stories.

Her journey began with a cathartic video after completing her housemanship, leading her to share her experiences.

“Unbeknownst to me, it was a ubiquitous experience and a lot of people related to that content,” she recalls. From there, I gained more confidence to share and tell stories.”

This confidence, she admits, was a long time coming.

“Since I was little, I always remembered myself being very energetic and extroverted. I have always recorded myself and talked to the camera but I never had the courage to post my content.”

Her TikTok segments, ‘Medical Corner’ and ‘Story Time’, have become popular for their balance of entertainment and education.

Fatin uses these segments to share medical anecdotes, aiming to bridge the gap between patients and doctors by humanising healthcare workers.

“My platform could be a way for me to share medical anecdotes or medical education to the public, especially when a lot of my frustrations at work come from the lack of public health awareness,” Fatin explains.

She navigates a demanding schedule, juggling long hospital shifts with content creation, attending events, making time for herself and her relationship.

Fatin has faced challenges as a woman in medicine, including being stereotyped and having her voice undermined.

“Some of my biggest challenges are having my voice being heard and acknowledged,” she said.

“Being patronised or stereotyped as a female in any stream of academia has been a long-standing norm in our society.”

However, she has learned to assert herself and celebrate her achievements.

Fatin’s resilience in medicine clear as she candidly shares her initial medical school struggles. This experience, she explains, instilled a deep-seated fear as she entered her housemanship.

However, each successful diagnosis, each well-executed management plan, and every life she helps save becomes a powerful reminder of her growth. These moments, she reflects, fill her with immense pride and joy, serving as a stark contrast to the insecure student she once was.

Despite her past challenges, Fatin has evolved into a more confident and competent doctor – and trying her best with the given circumstances in healthcare, embracing her mistakes as learning opportunities and celebrating each step forward.

