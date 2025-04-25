[Watch] Dad & Son Compare ‘’Stellar’’ SPM Results Online, Triggers Laughter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The results for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) was out yesterday and some heartwarming stories have been shared online.

However, a father and son had a comical moment when they compared their SPM results side by side.

Facebook user Richard Nyam (@richard_is_cooking), who’s popular for sharing cooking videos, posted an image of his and his son’s SPM results.

The picture showed Richard’s results where he failed all five subjects, namely Bahasa Melayu, English, Art, Accounts, and Chinese. Based on the certificate, Richard sat for SPM in 2002 in Kuala Terengganu.

Fortunately, his son, Zheng Sheng scored way way better. He scored all straight A’s in ten subjects, including the science subjects.

Netizens found the comparison hilarious and praised Zheng Sheng for excelling in all the subjects he took, especially Bahasa Melayu and History.

Despite Richard’s abysmal SPM results, many believe he has reached success in raising a smart and hardworking son.

A user pointed out that this showed that hard work and effort trump over genetics any day.

