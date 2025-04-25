Step Into The World’s First LEGO Flower Garden At LEGOLAND Malaysia!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Gardens, specifically flower gardens, attract people due to a variety of factors, including the ability to connect with nature and simply the beauty of the scenery.

However, creativity knows no limits. What if I told you that there is a flower garden made out of a combination of real plants and LEGO bricks? Sounds unbelievable and interesting right?

Explore the world’s first ever LEGO Flower Garden

A concept that has never been heard before, LEGOLAND Malaysia presents to you the new LEGO Flower Garden Miniland, first ever in the world!

This new floral wonderland features 58 types of LEGO flowers from the popular LEGO Botanicals collection, including Sunflowers, Orchids, Cherry Blossoms, Bonsai Trees, and more.

What makes it even more impressive? This 4,100 square foot garden is built using more than 792,000 LEGO bricks, showcasing the amazing creativity and craftsmanship behind this one-of-a-kind attraction.

At the heart of the garden stands a giant LEGO version of the Rafflesia, Southeast Asia’s famous and rare flower, ready to impress visitors of all ages starting 28 April 2025.

Adding to its uniqueness, this flower garden is not just full of LEGOs only, it combines real plants, artificial greenery, and LEGO models into a colourful, life-like landscape with a breathtaking environment.

And it’s not just about flowers, guests can also spot LEGO wildlife such as butterflies, birds, foxes and cats hidden throughout the garden!

You would love this garden if you are a fan of amphibians and fishes too because it has a water fountain pond with LEGO frogs and koi fishes decorated with water lillies. What a beautiful sight to experience!

Fun activities you can do at the garden

Enough talking about the garden’s beauty and uniqueness, here’s what you can do while you’re at the garden;

Capture stunning photos

Photo enthusiasts who likes to take Instagram-worthy shots can strike a pose at the colourful Feature Wall and snap selfies under the Whimsical Dome surrounded by vibrant LEGO flowers.

Walk and discover

Besides enjoying the magnificent view, you can also discover fun flower facts and find surprise LEGO details hidden along the way while strolling through the garden.

Build your own flower

It’s not just about walking around and sightseeing, you can also build your own LEGO flower by getting the tips and tricks straight from the Master Model Builder and learn how to turn old LEGO bricks into brand-new floral creations.

To annual pass holders, get ready for something special!

Can’t wait to experience the LEGO Flower Garden Miniland? Annual pass holders will get exclusive early access, which comes with a special tour, LEGO flower-building sessions, and photo opportunities before the garden opens to the public.

What are you waiting for? Let’s step into a world of LEGO flowers! Visit the LEGOLAND Malaysia official website or go to their Facebook and Instagram for more information.

