Where Did It Come From? – Fish On Busy Highway Confuses Driver

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Traffic jams on highways are a common thing to experience in our country especially during peak hours like early mornings or late evenings.

Getting caught in bumper-to-bumper traffic often feels boring, with nothing to do but stare at the same view for minutes, or even hours.

However, one driver’s traffic view recently took a fishy turn.

In a video posted on Tiktok, the driver (@dianamahdzir) captured a random and strange moment when a live fish was seen flopping around in the middle of a busy highway.

Of all things you expect to see on a highway, a live fish jumping around probably isn’t one of them.

Fortunately the traffic was moving slow and the fish managed to flop around and avoid the cars.

“Why is there a fish in the middle of a traffic jam? Where did you come from? It couldn’t have come from the drain nearby right?” the driver muttered to herself as she continued driving.

In the comment section, someone joked that instead of ikan bandaraya (suckermouth catfish), the fish on the highway should be called ikan jalan raya (highway fish).

Another user also playfully stated that fishes nowadays are modern, they migrate through highways.

Apart from the jokes, one user made a logical theory, saying that the fish might have been carried by a bird, which accidentally dropped it on the highway while flying.

Despite all the jokes and theories in the comments, no one really knows where the fish actually came from.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.