Inked Narratives: A Documentary Filmmaker’s Deep Dive Into Malaysia’s Tattoo Culture

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tattoos in Malaysia tell a multitude of stories, often associated with heritage, rebellion, transformation, and self-expression.

Although the country’s diverse cultural and religious fabric has created a complex relationship with body art, tattoo culture here is alive and evolving in exciting ways.

This is one of many things independent filmmaker Thinakkaaran (Thina) Thamilchelvam hopes to highlight in his ongoing documentary – Inked Narratives: House of OMA.

How ink, identity, and community come together in Malaysia’s tattoo culture

The documentary will delve into the lives of tattoo artists, the creative community, and entrepreneurship at House of OMA in Kuala Lumpur, a tattoo studio and art gallery that embodies creativity, community, and inclusivity under one roof.

House of OMA, a gathering place for creatives. Image provided to TRP.

The creative hub not only showcases the artistry of tattooing, but also fosters a sense of belonging for all, regardless of race, creed, and background, as well as provide a platform for emerging talents.

Thina’s documentary will explore how tattoos, once marginalised, are now symbols of identity, expression, and entrepreneurship. Through in-depth interviews, immersive visuals, and an exploration of the tattooing craft, the documentary aims to highlight the transformative journey of tattooing as a passion, profession, and cultural heritage.

A loss that led to friendship and inspiration

Thina met Chuah Khang Wei, the proprietor and chief tattoo artist of House of OMA in 2019, to receive a portrait of his late father.

During the process that lasted five hours, the two shared deep conversations, sparking a close friendship that started that very day and continues to be so today.

A tattoo studio, gallery, and creative hangout spot nestled on Bukit Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur

Over the next five years, the two creatives exchanged ideas and strengthened their relationship.

Thina began documenting the intricate world of tattooing in 2024, from emotional stories and memories that inspire each design, to the thoughtful process behind creating meaningful art on skin.

Stories for the inked and the curious

Thina hosted a special pilot screening of his documentary at House of Oma on 21 April, in conjunction with the tattoo and art centre’s one year anniversary.

Speaking to TRP, the filmmaker said Inked Narratives: House of Oma is intended for a general audience who already have art on their skin, or those without who might be curious about the world of tattoos in Malaysia.

Thina (center) with House of OMA’s ink artists. From left: Michael ‘Waldo’ Wong, Russell Lloyd, Khang Wei, and Carelyn ‘Carebear’ Chow.

The goal is not only to assure that tattoos are medically safe when done by experienced professionals, but also to enrich the audience’s knowledge on tattoo culture, history, and perception.

Speaking of perception, one of the glaring issues the Thina hopes to address in his documentary the stigma associated with tattoos.

Ivan Yeong, a senior lecturer at Asia Pacific University (APU) and PhD scholar (Cultural Studies), supports Thina’s project on the academic side of things. Image provided to TRP.

Our experience in spending time with Thina, Khang Wei, and House of Oma’s resident tattoo artists was nothing short of pleasant, which already debunks one of the art’s biggest misconceptions: heavily inked individuals are scary, dangerous, or are “gangsters”.

The next time your parents tell you that, bring them to House of OMA and watch them make new friends with the inked individuals. For all you know, they might jump in the chair and get some art on their skin themselves.

A still from the documentary featuring tattoo artist Carelyn ‘Carebear’ Chow with a client. Image provided to TRP.

Thina’s preview screening also teased a trip he and House of OMA’s tattoo fellowship made to Taiwan, but that will be revealed in a future installment.

Shifting perceptions in the modern age

As perceptions continue to shift, Malaysia’s tattoo culture is moving from the margins to the mainstream. More people are seeing tattoos not just as rebellious statements, but as meaningful expressions of identity, artistry, and even heritage.

Whether you’re drawn to tribal ink, minimalist linework, or full-sleeve masterpieces, Malaysia’s tattoo scene offers something unique: a space where history and modernity coexist, one drop of ink at a time.

Visit House of OMA to connect with their resident tattoo artists if you’re looking for masterful creations drawn on your skin, or if you simply want to hang out and talk ink.

Check out more of Thina’s visual works on his instagram account or on his website.

House of OMA

Address: 15, Lorong Travers, Bukit Persekutuan, 50480, Kuala Lumpur

Hours: 1pm to 12am (closed on Mondays)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.