Rave But Make It Toddler-Friendly: DJ Lenny Pearce In KL This August!

Australian DJ Lenny Pearce has carved a unique career for himself by remixing popular children’s hits like Baby Shark, Cocomelon, and nursery rhymes into electronic dance tracks. Yep, the nursery rhymes you’ve sung for years have become party anthems for young children!

With hit techno versions of songs like “’Wheels On The Bus’’ and ‘’Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes’’, the former Justice Crew member has created a dance movement for children, known as family raves or baby raves.

Pearce is partnering with Tonies, a toy production company, to bring Lenny’s Toddler Techno Tour to Australia and Asia from 5 July onwards.

If you’re a parent who have a child who loves dancing and singing (or you miss your party days), you’re in luck because he will be performing at Jiospace, Kuala Lumpur on 16 and 17 August at 11.30am (yes, party in the am!). Tickets can be purchased from the official website here.

Additionally, Pearce recently released an album titled Toddler Techno Vol 1 and it’s available on music streaming services online.

Why does he look familiar?

If Pearce looks familiar, it’s because his twin brother, John Pearce, plays the Purple Wiggle in the popular Australian children’s music group The Wiggles.

Lenny Pearce has also collaborated with The Wiggles on an EDM remix album titled ‘’The Wiggles Sound System: Rave of Innocence,’’ featuring remixes of classic Wiggles songs.

