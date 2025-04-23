Are You Fast Enough To Take On Kuntum At Port Dickson’s Ostrich Farm?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever been in a race with your friends or family and feel the excitement as you push yourself to the limit just for bragging rights?

Now imagine swapping your family member or best friend with an ostrich. Yes, the big, tall and super fast bird that can sprint up to 70 kilometers per hour.

With their towering size and incredible speed, the adrenaline rush you would feel must be out of this world.

You’d earn bragging rights for life if you somehow manage to beat an ostrich in a race.

“Lumba lari” with an ostrich

You must have wondered, has anyone ever actually raced with an ostrich before? The answer is yes!

In fact, there is an ostrich farm in Malaysia that allows you to challenge their speedy birds in a race.

Recently, a user from Tiktok (@daginglemakciliapi) shared a video showing a group of children participating in the “Race Against Kuntum” challenge at PD Ostrich Show Farm in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, where the star of the show is Kuntum, the speedy ostrich.

In the video, Kuntum looked relaxed and ran effortlessly, assuming it knew it was racing against children and didn’t have to break a sweat.

One of the workers even had to run behind Kuntum, giving it a little push to get it moving faster.

At the end of the race, participants will get a certificate to celebrate their unforgettable run against the farm’s superstar, as claimed by the video owner.

Looking into the comments section, most of the netizens found the activity cute, with many reacting positively to the fun challenge.

Another user joked by saying it was unfair that Kuntum was not wearing shoes during the race, which made it run faster.

Others also joked that Kuntum probably felt pressure, thinking she was being chased by the worker.

Remember Chickaboo?

Back in 2016, a runaway ostrich made headlines in Malaysia after it was spotted sprinting down the Federal Highway.

A 25-second video of Chickaboo’s sprint towards the city centre went viral as it wasn’t something you’d see every day.

How did the ostrich end up on the Federal Highway of all places? At the time, the bird was being transported by its owner in a pickup truck. Somehow, the bird jumped off and became an instant cele-bird-ty.

Chickaboo was eventually captured and sent to the Ostrich Wonderlands farm in Semenyih, Negeri Sembilan.

