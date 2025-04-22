TRP
“My Mum Will Sacrifice Me” Daesung Fans Ask For Concert Date Change As It’s On Aidiladha
“My Mum Will Sacrifice Me” Daesung Fans Ask For Concert Date Change As It’s On Aidiladha

Kpop singer Daesung’s concert at the Arena of Stars falls on Hari Raya Aidiladha, a major Muslim holiday.

April 22, 2025

Fans of South Korean singer Daesung had funny responses while pleading him to change the date of his concert here in Kuala Lumpur.

Daesung, formerly a member of Big Bang, is holding his D’s Wave In Kuala Lumpur concert at the Arena of Stars on 7 June 2025.

The problem is 7 June is also Hari Raya Aidiladha (Hari Raya Haji/Eid al-Adha), a major Muslim holiday, making it hard for Daesung’s Muslim fans to attend his concert.

A Twitter user pleaded Daesung to change the concert date, adding that their parents would sacrifice them instead of cows to convey how serious the situation is.

Another user thanked the singer for coming but asked if the venue could also be changed since the traffic will be at an all-time high during the holiday season.

Hari Raya Aidiladha is a Muslim celebration to commemorate the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismail, in obedience to God’s command, and the subsequent sacrifice of a ram instead.

The festival is a time to express gratitude for God’s blessings and show compassion and generosity to others, especially through acts of charity.

As such, the celebration is also known as Hari Raya Korban as it involves sharing the meat of sacrificed livestock animals with the poor and needy. It’s also a time families and communities gather to celebrate and bond.

