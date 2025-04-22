“My Mum Will Sacrifice Me” Daesung Fans Ask For Concert Date Change As It’s On Aidiladha

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fans of South Korean singer Daesung had funny responses while pleading him to change the date of his concert here in Kuala Lumpur.

Daesung, formerly a member of Big Bang, is holding his D’s Wave In Kuala Lumpur concert at the Arena of Stars on 7 June 2025.

The problem is 7 June is also Hari Raya Aidiladha (Hari Raya Haji/Eid al-Adha), a major Muslim holiday, making it hard for Daesung’s Muslim fans to attend his concert.

A Twitter user pleaded Daesung to change the concert date, adding that their parents would sacrifice them instead of cows to convey how serious the situation is.

Another user thanked the singer for coming but asked if the venue could also be changed since the traffic will be at an all-time high during the holiday season.

Hari Raya Aidiladha is a Muslim celebration to commemorate the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismail, in obedience to God’s command, and the subsequent sacrifice of a ram instead.

The festival is a time to express gratitude for God’s blessings and show compassion and generosity to others, especially through acts of charity.

As such, the celebration is also known as Hari Raya Korban as it involves sharing the meat of sacrificed livestock animals with the poor and needy. It’s also a time families and communities gather to celebrate and bond.

please change the date 🥺 its muslim’s eid al adha day 😔 or else our parents will sacrifice me instead of cows — nunu (@nushinuya) April 21, 2025

Tq for coming but hoping you can change the date bcoz its our festival (Eid) day ..public holiday & heavy traffic especially to East Coast ..or other option venue you can do concert at Zepp or Mega Star, KL — Ida_Idris (@ni_tabi) April 21, 2025

@d_lable, for the sake of everyone's happiness, the artist and the fan, please change the date at least or even better the venue too~ We want to cheer with you!!!#DAESUNG #DAESUNGinMY #DsWaveinKL #DsWaveinMY — azyan (@yanoann) April 21, 2025

Bang Dae, dahlah masa hari raya haji, buat kat genting, start pukul 6pm pulak tu 😞 cemana ni bang huhu tak sempat org nk lari pergi dari Kampung masing2 huhu — 😴 (@sheraindaeyo) April 21, 2025

Apa ni bang, time raya haji 😩tak sempat kitorang nk berlarii ni 🤧 — mira 💚 (@ARosmadi47128) April 21, 2025

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.