MIFFest 2025 Goes INFINITY: A Bold Leap Into The Future Of Film

The Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) is back with a bang for its 8th edition from 19 – 27 July 2025 and it’s pulling out all the stops.

From a mega line-up of ambassadors to major partnerships and bold new moves in regional cinema, MIFFest is setting the stage for its most exciting year yet.

The Dream Team

Leading the MIFFest 2025 charge is the ever-iconic Bront Palarae, returning for the sixth time, now joined by two powerhouse actresses – Siti Saleha and Daiyan Trisha. Together, they bring star power, storytelling soul, and serious Malaysian pride to the frontlines of the festival.

INFINITY Is the Vibe

This year’s theme, INFINITY, captures the timeless magic of cinema – its power to connect, heal, and inspire. The theme comes to life visually through a striking campaign by none other than Wing Shya, the legendary Hong Kong artist best known for his work with Wong Kar Wai.

According to Wing, cinema is “bare, vulnerable, almost naked” – and yet somehow, it touches everything. Couldn’t agree more.

ASEAN On Screen: Hello, Regional Powerhouse!

In line with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship next year, MIFFest and FINAS are launching ASEAN On Screen – a spotlight on Southeast Asian film and TV that’s all about collaboration, co-productions, and championing stories that matter.

Hong Leong Bank, MIFFest’s Ride-Or-Die Until 2027

MIFFest also announced a game-changing three-year partnership with Hong Leong Bank as its Official Bank Partner. Together, they’re paving the way for more local stories, more creative support, and more growth for Malaysia’s film scene.

EUFF Turns 25 – And Joins the Party

The European Film Festival (EUFF) is celebrating its silver jubilee by teaming up with MIFFest for the most ambitious EUFF yet. Expect eight days of European gems, cultural crossovers, and a whole lot of storytelling flair from 20 – 27 July 2025.

From Mumbai to Mongkok: MIFFest Goes Global

Cinema is a universal language. The passion we speak, through the lens of our storytellers, remains our core. President of MIFFest, Ms Joanne Goh.

The festival continues to deepen its international reach, renewing ties with India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the High Commission of India in Malaysia.

Also returning for a third year is MIFFest’s vibrant Hong Kong connection, supported by HKETO and the Hong Kong Film Development Council – bringing Hong Kong cinema to the heart of KL.

Let’s Make It a Date!

Mark your calendars: MIFFest 2025 runs from 19 – 27 July right here in KL. Whether you’re a film buff, industry pro, or just love a good movie moment – this is where you need to be.

🎬 More deets?

Head to MIFFest’s official website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest scoop.

