[Watch] Chinese Journalists Praised For Speaking In Fluent Malay While Eating Nasi Kandar

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Chinese journalists who have travelled to Malaysia to cover President Xi’s visit have impressed many people with their fluency in Bahasa Melayu.

TikTok user Husna Liang (@husnaliangliang) is one of the journalists here and her video showing her having lunch with her other peers have gone viral.

In the video, Husna and her colleagues briefly shared the food they ordered while speaking in Bahasa Melayu. All of them used a Malay name as well.

Fadil jokingly shared that he only ordered mineral water to go with his nasi kandar because he had to keep in shape while another colleague Satria ordered a lot of food to keep his energy levels up.

Meanwhile, the lady boss shared the squid (sotong) she ordered tastes like home and also ordered sirap bandung.

As for Husna, she ordered rendang, an egg, and chicken to go with rice. She shared they decided to dine in a nasi kandar shop to reminisce their time studying in local universities here.

Netizens praised the group for speaking fluently in the national language, with some pointing out how they spoke without accents compared to local Malaysian Chinese.

For those who wonder why these journalists have Malay names, a user explained that Chinese students who studied in Malaysian universities were given Malay names by their lecturers here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.