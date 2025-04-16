Smells Like Nasi Lemak: Curious Tourists Drawn To Sabah Car Boot “Stall”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

People often travel to different countries for many reasons such as seeking adventure, relaxation, or simply escaping their work or daily routines.

Apart from that, many travellers also aim to experience different cultures and lifestyles. You’d be surprised to discover how much you haven’t seen in other parts of the world.

China tourists stop to check out roadside nasi lemak

A video from Tiktok showed a group of tourists stopping by a roadside “stall” selling nasi lemak in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

It’s not your typical stall structure but it’s also not a weird sight for Malaysians as we are used to people selling food and drinks out of the boot of their cars.

These tourists were curious, possibly drawn by the fragrant smell of the nasi lemak emanating from the car’s boot.

In the video shared by @yusufflearntosing, one of the tourists asked the seller what kind of food was being sold.

After they were told it was nasi lemak, they were confused as two of them took out their phones, possibly to use an image translation feature to figure out what the stall was selling.

However, even after getting the result, they still seemed unsure, probably the translation wasn’t accurate enough and they ended up asking the seller once again what kind of food it was.

The seller then explained another time that it was nasi lemak but again, they did not understand. As a result, they requested the seller to type out the name of the food in their phone and they finally got it.

Once they finally understood what nasi lemak was, they were seen discussing among them and decided to buy 5 packs of the dish, one for each of them.

After buying the dish, they waved at the camera and wish goodluck to the seller before walking away with smiles on their faces.

Reactions from other Tiktok users

Looking into the comment section, one Tiktok user claimed that the tourists were from Hong Kong and they were probably curious because car boot sales are not common there.

Some of the users expressed their admiration of the seller’s hustle to earn money and urged others to support and help him succeed in the business.

Meanwhile, another Tiktok user advised the seller to improve his English as it will be easier for him to explain and communicate with future foreign customers.

