[Watch] Malaysian Man Pays Using Real Apple, Leaves Store Cashiers Stunned

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Local magician and entertainer Vain Liew (@thevainliew) recently shared an amusing clip on his Instagram profile where he performed “tricks” which left his audience puzzled.

Liew performed a magic trick using a simple, edible red apple while shopping in various convenience stores. He would walk up to the cashier and asked if he could pay using ApplePay.

When he tapped the fruit on the card machine, the cashiers were surprised, especially since the payment actually went through.

This prompted a cashier to ask what he used to pay and he would jokingly reply, ”ApplePay”. In disbelief, one of the cashiers asked him if it was a real apple and he bit into the fruit to prove it.

His response usually ends with the cashier laughing along with him. To add to the humour, some straight up told him he was weird.

Netizens loved the funny magic trick he pulled on the cashiers because he managed to entertain everyone. An Instagram user said this is the kind of jokes needed to make the online space a positive place.

Since the prank replied on Liew playing on the words “apple” and “pay” with a real fruit to work, someone jokingly asked if Ali has to pay everything when using Alipay.

How did he do it?

However, some were curious how he pulled it off using a fruit. While a magician never reveals his secrets, there are some ways he could have achieved this.

He could have hidden an Apple watch or card under the apple, performing a sleight of hand that’s known among magicians.

The second method could be embedding a programmable NFC chip, ring, or sticker into the fruit and connecting it to a valid ApplePay device. The chip can store small amount of data to trigger certain functions like opening ApplePay on a phone or sending payment credentials.

However, ApplePay relies on Face ID, Touch ID, or device authentication so simply embedding an NFC chip inside the apple wouldn’t be enough without some creative hacking.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.