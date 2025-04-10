False Alarm: Bomba Called To Rescue A Cat Who Didn’t Need Saving

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Firefighters are often described as the unsung heroes in our country because of their tireless dedication and bravery in facing dangerous situations to save lives and property.

Despite the importance of their work, most of the time firemen work behind the scenes, putting themselves in risky situations and making sacrifices that may not always receive as much recognition as other professions.

However, not every call they respond to involves wild fires and life-threatening emergencies. Sometimes they are deployed to help with situations that turn out to be far less serious.

Cat reported to be in danger turns out perfectly fine

Recently, a firefighter took to Tiktok to share about his experience of going back to work after celebrating Hari Raya. His team was called to rescue a cat reportedly stuck in a tree being unable to move or come down.

After rushing to the scene prepared to save the poor thing, they discovered that the cat was perfectly fine. In fact, it was caught yawning in the video shared by @fien_aron.

So unbothered, considering the hassle it caused the firemen.

The only thing true about the call they received was that the cat was in fact, in a tree. However, the tree was not even that tall. It was just above the level of the firefighters’ head and knowing cats, it could have easily come down on its own if it wanted to.

The Tiktok account owner jokingly said in the video caption that while other people were stressed with weird events happening after Hari Raya, they were more stressed with the false rescue call.

While it may seem like a funny incident, it will become a major problem if these false or non-urgent calls continue. Although these calls are often made with good intentions, they can waste resources and delay response time for real emergencies where every second counts.

People may say that the fire department has many teams that can handle real emergencies. But what if there were many life-threatening emergencies reported at the same time? They wouldn’t be able to arrive in time.

While the person who called in about the cat above could have been genuine, remember to assess a non-life threatening situation first before dialing 999.

