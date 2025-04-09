[Watch] Wanted: Monkey Attempts To Steal Mirror From Melaka Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Wild monkeys usually steal food or any item off our hands when we encounter them. However, a small monkey chanced at getting a larger loot during the Raya week at a home in Malacca.

TikTok user Auni (@aunivthrh) shared a video of the monkey also known as the lotong (black-footed grey langur) attempting to drag away a mirror.

A man threw a pillow towards the monkey in hopes of chasing it away and recovering the mirror. Although the pillow landed on the mirror, the monkey just continued dragging it across the floor towards the open door.

The monkey nearly made it out with the mirror before the item was caught in between the doorway. Before it could carry the mirror away, someone inside the house managed to partially close the door and safely pick up the prized mirror.

Netizens were amused by the monkey’s attempt at robbery and came up with theories as to why it needed the mirror that badly.

A user believed the monkey needed the mirror to help it get ready for Hari Raya, especially for putting on makeup and adjusting the headscarf.

Meanwhile, another user joked that the monkey thought he was invited to the open house.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.