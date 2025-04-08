Celebrate Raya Sejuta Warna At Sunway Theme Parks!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sunway Theme Parks is celebrating “Raya Sejuta Warna” – a vibrant and culturally rich Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration taking place at Sunway Lagoon and Sunway Lost World Of Tambun from 31 March 2025 to 20 April 2025.

This festive celebration promises a harmonious blend of traditional charm and modern excitement, offering guests an unforgettable experience through a series of engaging performances, interactive activities, and culinary delights.

Experience the spirit of Raya like never before with a dazzling array of cultural performances, festive activities and mouth-watering delicacies that will delight guests of all ages.

From lively traditional dances to interactive games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy! This Raya celebration is proudly brought to you by AmBank.

A Historic First: Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach Opens After Sunset!

Sunway Lagoon’s World Largest Surf Pool remained open after sunset, an extra special treat this Raya Celebration, transforming into a breathtaking nighttime paradise! Under the twinkling stars and dazzling festival lights, guests experienced a magical night of Raya celebration with an exclusive Raya Sing Along by the beach, making history with waves rolling under the night sky—a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

Exciting Highlights of Raya Sejuta Warna at Sunway Theme Parks

The Raya Sejuta Warna celebration at Sunway Theme Parks on 4 and 5 April 2025 was an unforgettable experience filled with vibrant festivities for the whole family.

Guests were mesmerized by spectacular Raya-themed performances, including the Kompang Parade, traditional dances, buskers, and cultural shows that beautifully showcased Malaysia’s rich heritage.

Many also enjoyed special meet-and-greet sessions with Sunway Theme Parks’ mascots, dressed in stunning Raya outfits – Captain Quack and Family at Sunway Lagoon, while at Sunway Lost World Of Tambun, visitors met Captain Quack, Lady Quack, and the adorable Colourful Ketupat.

The Raya spirit came alive through stunning Raya Decor, where guests captured beautiful memories against backdrops of traditional kampung houses and glowing pelita.

For those seeking interactive fun, family-friendly Raya Games brought back nostalgic childhood memories. Visitors at Sunway Lagoon enjoyed the slide-the-ketupat game and learned how to craft a pocket ketupat, while at Sunway Lost World Of Tambun, guests took part in the Kain Pelikat Race at Sandy Beach and the Scoop the Sampul challenge at the Petting Zoo.

As the night fell, the Festive of Colour finale left everyone in awe. The thrilling Flaming Percussion show kicked off the evening, followed by the spectacular Flying Ketupat lighting up the night sky.

The crowd then experienced a magical moment with the Raya Sing Along at the World’s Largest Surf Pool, marking history as Sunway Lagoon created waves at night for the first time. The celebration ended with a breathtaking display of musical fireworks, making it a truly unforgettable Hari Raya experience.

Tickets are available for purchase at the official websites of Sunway Lagoon and Sunway Lost World Of Tambun, or through the Sunway Super App.

This Raya celebration is proudly brought to you by AmBank!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.