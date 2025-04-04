Unexpected Toll Collectors On Gerik-Jeli Highway: Pay The Elephants In Bananas!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Highways in Malaysia are packed with people travelling all around the country to meet their loved ones during this Hari Raya celebration.

Some highways in our country typically pass through rural towns or villages and are surrounded by jungles left and right.

The good part is that these highways help connect rural areas to cities. However, the downside is the potential human-wildlife conflict.

Just like recently, a video went viral on Tiktok showing highway users in a close encounter with elephants on the East-West Highway, which is a 215 kilometer stretch connecting Gerik in Perak to Jeli in Kelantan.

Elephants normally travel in groups and often protect their herd when they feel threatened.

In the video shared by @p_joe313, the elephants were casually strolling in groups and they fortunately did not seem threatened by human beings.

The elephants seemed more curious than hostile. One of them cautiously shoved a car with its trunk as if trying to figure out what it was.

Based on their size, the elephants appeared to be in their teenage years, probably their first time seeing a motor vehicle.

Well, we would be curious too if we were to see something new for the first time, just like them.

However, some of the cars in the video were seen trying to make a U-turn, possibly out of caution or to avoid getting too close to the elephants, fearing they might turn hostile.

Other Tiktok users had fun in the comments, making jokes about the encounter. Some joked that the elephants wanted to join in the Hari Raya celebration.

Another user humorously compared the scene to a car inspection checkpoint, with the elephants acting as inspectors.

Out of all the funny comments, one user expressed relief that the elephants were not aggressive.

