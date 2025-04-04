‘Babah’: This Malaysian Film On Netflix Will Break Your Heart & You’ll Love Every Second Of It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Babah, a proudly Malaysian-made film recently made available on Netflix, was first released in cinemas in December 2024. It also marks Mohd Shah Faizul Ibrahim’s directorial debut. Ibrahim previously worked extensively as a cinematographer, including on the film Butak (2020), directed by Sabri Yunus.

Babah tells the heartfelt story of Isyak, a hearing-impaired father portrayed brilliantly by Qi Razali, and his wife Hayati (Cristina Suzanne) as they navigate the challenges and sacrifices of raising their only daughter, Maya (Sweet Qismina).

The film traces Isyak’s journey through key moments in his family’s life, from Maya’s birth to her adulthood.

What I love most about Babah is how intentional the movie is.

(Nads Media Entertainment)

It runs pretty long for a drama-centric film, about 2 hours 10 minutes. But there are no unnecessary scenes. Nothing is a wasted moment in this film, which very beautifully ties in with the symbolism of time that runs throughout Babah, also depicted through Isyak’s passion for horology.

(Nads Media Entertainment)

We have to see Babah as a slice-of-life film. It’s not intentionally dramatic, but it intentionally creates an atmosphere for us to be engaged and invested in the lives of the characters on screen.

At times, the movie feels so personal as if we’re peeking into someone’s Photos gallery on their phone.

(Nads Media Entertainment)

I don’t know how I would feel watching Babah on the big screen because of how intimate the movie is. I watched it on both my TV and my laptop, and oddly, watching it on the smaller screen felt more… right.

As the audience, we are very aware that we are from the outside looking in. We don’t feel like we belong, but that gap gives us the space to completely take in every detail of the film – including the beautiful cinematography and color grading.

(Nads Media Entertainment)

There’s a scene in which Isyak and Maya both whip out their socks from their pockets at the same time, which made me smile – that animated moment proved to be a foreshadowing of Isyak’s need to take up a short stint as a fun fair performer to make ends meet after he was laid off at an architecture firm.

The story unfolds through Hayati’s narration, and rightly so, as she too acts as the observer and bridges the relationship between Isyak and Maya.

(Nads Media Entertainment)

She embodies the modern face of the traditional Malay family structure, balancing progressiveness with deep-rooted family values.

In a household where Isyak is the breadwinner – the one who drives, pushes the grocery cart, and symbolically shoulders responsibility – Hayati represents intelligence, rationality, and quiet strength. She is the calming force that keeps the family in harmony.

For Isyak, Maya will always be his little girl, and she treasures that unchanging love.

(Nads Media Entertainment)

There is an air of mystery that resonates through the film, perfectly encapsulated through conversations the characters have about God and also through the soundtrack, especially Noh Salleh’s Rahsia Tuhan.

The ending of the movie caught me off guard a little bit, because it’s not exactly how you would imagine a movie like this to end, but it ties in beautifully with the concept of mystery and unanswered questions we face on this side of eternity.

Ultimately, Babah is a journey through time and space.

(Nads Media Entertainment)

We get introduced to new characters and say goodbye to old ones, just like in real life. Some are meant to stay, and some are just passing by.

(Nads Media Entertainment)

But the unconditional love a good father has for his daughter is one that will stand the test of time – whether he ever hears it from her or not.

Babah is now streaming on Netflix.

