What If You Could Leave Work At The Office? Why Malaysians Will Love Severance

Life can be a grind, especially in a place like Malaysia where long hours and endless commutes are just part of the deal. Sometimes it feels like you’re stuck in a loop – work, sleep, repeat.

Ever wished you could just switch off the work part entirely? Imagine clocking out at 5pm and erasing all memory of your job until the next morning. Sounds tempting, right?

Well, Severance takes that fantasy and runs with it, creating a mind-bending, addictive show that’ll have you hooked from the get-go. It’s trippy, it’s tense, and it’s loaded with existential dread – but in the best way possible.

A Mind-Bending Concept That Feels Weirdly Relatable

Imagine showing up to your office job, but here’s the catch – you can’t remember who you are outside of work. Now flip that: when you’re at home, you have no memory of what you do for a living. Wild, right?

That’s the setup for Severance, a show that somehow feels like a sci-fi fever dream and a satire on toxic work culture all rolled into one. Image: Apple TV+

Here’s the kicker – this show isn’t just some random indie production. We’re talking about a star-studded lineup with Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) in the lead, and Patricia Arquette (Boyhood) bringing the intensity as his cryptic boss.

Plus, John Turturro (The Night Of) and Christopher Walken (Catch Me If You Can) add layers of mystery and charisma to the whole thing. With Ben Stiller in the director’s chair for most episodes, you already know it’s going to be a weird, emotional rollercoaster.

Why Malaysians Will Get It

The work-life balance struggle in Malaysia is real – everyone’s hustling, whether it’s grinding in the office or balancing family life. Severance doesn’t just hit home – it smacks you right in the face with its concept of completely separating your work and personal identities.

Severance brings the saying “Don’t bring work home” to a whole new level. Image: Apple TV+

Imagine having a version of yourself that just works and never has to deal with family drama or social obligations. Tempting? Or horrifying? That’s the question the show messes with.

If you’re from Kuala Lumpur or any big city where work often blends into your personal time, this show feels oddly therapeutic. You’ll end up wondering whether severing your work self from your real self is the ultimate solution or the worst idea ever.

A Vibe You Can’t Shake Off

Visually, Severance looks like a modern art installation that’s somehow both comforting and unnerving. The office spaces are all sleek lines and unsettling symmetry, like if IKEA designed a dystopian nightmare. The soundtrack has this eerie vibe that makes even the quiet moments feel tense.

Just listen to the intro sequence, and please enjoy each musical note equally.

Plus, Adam Scott nails that blank, almost robotic office worker vibe while still making you root for him. Patricia Arquette brings a creepy intensity that keeps you on edge, and Walken? The man’s a legend – anything he does on screen is pure gold.

Not Just Another Binge

This isn’t your usual office drama – it’s deeper, darker, and makes you question your own life choices. Whether you’re discussing the twisted plot with your friends over a mamak session or analyzing the deeper themes during a late-night teh tarik run, Severance will definitely get you thinking. It’s weirdly addictive, and the more you watch, the more invested you become.

Trust us, you’re going to want to hit play. Just don’t blame us if you start side-eyeing your boss the next day.

Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+ with its second season just recently concluded, and a third season confirmed just hours after the season two finale.

