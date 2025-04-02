The Impatient Sisters Drop Retro Swing Jazz-Inspired Raya Tune That Needs To Be In Your Playlist

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Every year, the familiar sounds of Raya classics such as Balik Kampung or Selamat Hari Raya fill the air as the festive season of Aidilfitri rolls in.

Shopping malls, open houses, and just about any place that has speakers will be blasting nostalgic tunes that have been accompanying Hari Raya celebrations for decades.

Don’t get us wrong, the evergreen songs by Saloma, P. Ramlee, Sudirman, and all the other veteran artists with Raya-themed songs will always stay close to our hearts.

However, you would be surprised at some of the Raya bangers our current songmakers have created.

A jazzy, uplifting Raya song with all the nostalgic elements

Kuantan indie-folk darlings The Impatient Sisters – comprised of sisters Soraya, Nazeera, and Irena – recently released a music video inspired by retro swing-jazz music à la Saloma, The King Sisters, and Count Basie, albeit with their own charming touch.

The music video, titled Galok Raya, carries a retro television show aesthetic but with Raya elements such as ketupat decorations and tikar (woven mats) furnishing the setting, while the sisters themselves sing dressed in baju kurung.

The word ‘Galok’ is often used on the East Coast and is a favourite expression of the siblings to describe joy and excitement. Photo credit: All Is Amazing

The song’s toe-tapping and finger-snapping melody would surely put a smile on your face, as the sisters sing about Raya tropes such as cheerful family gatherings, tables full of food, and even the ever-nagging relatives who ask “bila nak kahwin?”.

However, its real story is about a young woman’s hope to find love amidst the festivities. The song captures her heartbeat that’s full of joy, and the boisterous atmosphere of Raya through its witty lyrics and lively brass section arrangement.

All in all, Galok Raya is definitely a track that needs to be in your 2025 Raya playlist for being such a fun and quirky jingle.

The sisters co-produced Galok Raya with Ari Renaldi

If you’re a fan of Indonesian indie-pop music, you might have heard of Indonesian music producer, composer, and sound engineer Ari Renaldi, who is credited with Indonesian artists and groups like Mocca, Afgan, Rossa, and Tulus.

In fact, there is an Indonesian version of the song which you can listen to HERE.

The Impatient Sisters have been serenading us with their enchanting indie-folk melodies since 2011. Their harmonious blend of voices and heartfelt lyrics have captivated audiences both locally and internationally.

Photo credit: instagram | @annatashavisuals

In 2022, they released their much-anticipated album ‘7 Years’, featuring 13 tracks that showcase their growth and maturity as artists. The album includes both Malay and English songs, reflecting their diverse musical influences.

One standout track from the album is ‘Rumah’, which beautifully encapsulates the theme of home and belonging. The accompanying music video is a visual treat, perfectly complementing the song’s warm and nostalgic vibe.

The sisters have a knack for creating music that’s both intimate and relatable, making listeners feel like they’re part of a cozy gathering among friends. Their unique sound and genuine storytelling continue to resonate with fans, solidifying their place in the Malaysian indie music scene.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.