FOMO, Friendship & Feels – How Sunway University’s ‘Trails of Us’ Nailed It

Between 27-29 March, Sunway University’s Diploma of Performing Arts (DPA) students presented Trails of Us, a devised theatre project featuring two plays, Frames and Friends.

The performances explored the complexities of human relationships, focusing on emotional shifts and interpersonal conflicts.

Devised theatre is a collaborative form of theatre-making where the script or performance is developed collectively by the ensemble rather than being written by a single playwright.

Instead of starting with a finished script, the group creates the material through improvisation, discussions, movement, and experimentation.

This process allows for a more organic, flexible, and often politically or socially engaged performance, as the work is shaped by the creators’ voices and experiences.

“Does time really heal all wounds?”

Frames explored the complexity of conflicts and how they unfold within human relationships. When different situations trigger the same sense of detachment, the play questions whether people can overcome it or if it will ultimately be their downfall. “When everything is changing, can we?”

While Friends explored the complexity of friendship and the impact of an outsider. As acceptance and jealousy collided, tension arose, testing their bond. Whether they withstand the challenge or reach a breaking point depended on their ability to adapt as everything around them changed.

There’s an assumption that budak2 zaman sekarang are poor communicators, they lack social skills, and because they’re “always on their phones” , they also lack emotional depth.

A project like Trails of Us makes you realise that it isn’t always the case, and Gen Zs have a lot more capacity and capabilities than we think.

The actors carried the show on their backs, with minimal set pieces and an obvious synergy between them that made the two plays flow seamlessly. Frames dealt with heavier emotional material compared to Friends, but the issues presented were handled with maturity and creativity, creating space for relatability to the relationships in our own lives.

I must say, between the two, Friends was my personal favourite. It was so incredibly easy to get immersed in the play that I almost didn’t want the show to end. Entertaining and unpretentious, it was a fun watch that didn’t compromise on its message: nobody likes the feeling of FOMO.

All in all, Trails of Us was an honest, refreshing take on relationships – and a welcome perspective from the generation that will ultimately be the ones to lead and shape our future.

For more information, follow @kopidiammm on Instagram.

