[LISTEN] Did You Know These 2000s Singers & Bands Are Back With New Songs & Tours?

The world may seem bleak, but there’s a silver lining for music lovers: the iconic voices of the 1990s and 2000s are making a triumphant return to the spotlight.

Some of these iconic singers and bands are coming out with new songs or going on reunion tours, rekindling their magic on stage.

These comebacks aren’t just revisiting the past but a reminder that music has the power to uplift and unite, even in challenging times.

Let’s go down the memory lane starting with:

1. M2M

The iconic pop duo Marion Raven and Marit Larsen announced M2M’s The Better Endings tour earlier this month to fans’ excitement. M2M, known for hits like Mirror Mirror and Pretty Boy, is set to perform at the Arena of Stars, Genting Highlands, on 27 April 2025.

After years apart and away, they’ve decided to reunite with a tour so that fans can have the proper farewell and closure they’ve been asking for.

When asked if they’re working on new songs, they said “We’ll see.”

2. Westlife

Irish pop group Westlife was huge from 1998 to 2012. The group comprised Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan, and Nick Byrne had 11 number-one albums, 16 number-one singles, and 34 Top 50 singles in Ireland alone.

Some of their best hits which are still memorable today include If I Let You Go, Flying Without Wings, I Have A Dream/Seasons in the Sun, Uptown Girl, and Bop Bop Baby.

The group disbanded in 2012 but reunited in 2018 and released new songs. Their latest album titled Wild Dreams is their 12th album and it was released on 26 November 2021 with the song Starlight as the lead single.

Westlife announced their With Love Tour and performed in Malaysia on 9 June 2024 at the Arena of Stars, Genting Highlands.

3. Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys (BSB) has never truly left fans and this can be evidently seen with songs like Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) playing every Halloween and I Want It That Way appearing in the American police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The group consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson had gone through ups and downs in their career, even going on hiatus from 2002 to 2004. However, they got back in 2004 and did not rest until now.

The group will be holding an “Into the Millennium” residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas from 11 July 2025 to 3 August 2025.

The guys, who have always prided themselves as a vocal harmony group, also recently released a new song titled Hey and their voices sound as good as ever.

4. Blue

Blue captivated fans with songs like One Love, All Rise, U Make Me Wanna, If You Come Back, and Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word at their prime.

The group consisting of Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa, and Lee Ryan went on hiatus in 2005 but reunited in 2011.

The group went on their global 20th Anniversary Heart and Soul Tour last year with a stop in Singapore.

The quartet group released their latest song titled My City, once again showing why boy bands like theirs stay legendary for years.

5. Five

Five (5ive), consisting of Sean Condon, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, Abz Love, and Jason “J” Brown, have sold over 20 million records worldwide since their debut.

Some of their popular songs include Keep On Movin, We Will Rock You, If Ya Getting’ Down, and When The Lights Go Out.

The group disbanded in 2001 but made a proper comeback sometime between 2020 and 2025. They embarked on their Australian Greatest Hits Tour in 2024 and have announced the Keep On Movin 2025 Tour.

6. Sugababes

The Sugababes comprised of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhan Donaghy was a powerhouse since its inception in 1998 despite going through three lineup changes.

Some of their popular tunes include Round Round, About You Now, Freak Like Me, and Push The Button.

The group disbanded in 2011 and went through some things but properly reclaimed the rights to the group’s name in 2019. Sugababes released new songs like When the Rain Comes and Situation.

Their latest single titled Jungle was released on 13 March 2025 and they have announced their UK and European arena tour for 2025.

7. Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson was a popular teen idol around the same time as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Her hits include I Wanna Love You Forever, Irresistible, With You, and Come On Over.

She made a comeback in February 2025 with the song Use My Heart Against Me and released a debut extended play, Nashville Canyon, Part 1 on 21 March 2025.

Her latest songs include Leave, Blame Me, Sunday Lover, and Breadcrumbs.

8. David Archuleta

David Archuleta became popular after he won second on the seventh season of American Idol in 2008. His popular songs include Crush, A Little Not Over You, and Something Bout Love.

In 2024, he went viral on TikTok for performing a cover version of Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso in a concert held in New York City. He went on to perform Carpenter’s Please Please Please on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio channel.

His latest songs include Hell Together, Rather Be Lonely, and Crème Brulee.

9. Sean Paul

Sean Paul is popular for his songs like No Lie and She Doesn’t Mind, and his collaborations with other singers in songs like Beyonce’s Baby Boy, Clean Bandit’s Rockabye, Sia’s Cheap Thrills, and DJ Snake’s Fuego.

His song Give It Up To Me with Keyshia Cole was featured in the 2009 dance movie Step Up as well.

He’s also popular because no one knows what he’s mumbling but the songs are catchy so win-win.

His latest song titled Let It Talk To Me features singer INNA, bringing back his signature reggae and dancehall sound to the masses.

10. Eminem

Now that his daughter Hailie is all grown up and married, Eminem is back in full force. Eminem has been credited for popularising hip-hop and breaking down racial barriers for the acceptance of white rappers in the industry.

His album, The Eminem Show (2004), which has sold over 27 million copies worldwide, remains the best-selling hip-hop album in history to this day.

He released his 12th studio album titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de grace) with the lead single, Houdini, on 31 May 2024. In classic hip-hop fashion, a song or two in the new album allegedly dissed other music artists, especially Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Eminem’s latest songs include being featured in LL Cool J’s single Murdergram Deux and Snoop Dogg’s song Gunz N Smoke.

11. S Club

Formerly S Club 7, the group’s original members were Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens.

The group gave the world timeless bops like Bring It All Back, Two in a Million, Never Had A Dream Come True, Don’t Stop Movin, and more.

S Club 7 also starred in the TV series Miami 7 where group members play fictionalised versions of themselves. In the show, the group performed one of the songs from their first album S Club in each episode.

The group went on to star in three more shows: LA 7 (2000), Hollywood 7 (2001), and Viva S Club (2002), the last culminating in their disbandment.

S Club 7 was poised for a return, reuniting for a two-week 25th-anniversary tour in October 2023. Sadly, Cattermole passed in April that year due to several heart conditions. The group went back to the name S Club after Cattermole’s death and Spearritt’s exit.

On 26 July 2023, they released their first new single in more than 20 years titled These Are the Days, in memory of Cattermole.

On 7 March 2024, they released a new version of the song Good Times in honour of Cattermole’s birthday. They’ve also teamed up with DJ Jax Jones for a remix of their 1999 song You’re My Number One for an advertisement.

