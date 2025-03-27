[Watch] Pocong In Puchong? Flying White “Entity” Gives Driver Momentary Scare On The Road

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A driver’s cheerful mood while listening to Hari Raya songs in the car was momentarily dashed when he saw something white moving at the side of the road.

TikTok user Izwan (@thisisizwan) shared the dashcam clip and believes he spotted a pocong while driving from Petaling Jaya to Puchong.

Pocong is a ghost that looks like a person wrapped in a white burial shroud (kain kafan) and it moves by hopping or rolling because it’s all tied up.

Izwan said he nearly had a heart attack when he saw the “thing” during his drive. He wondered if it was simply a banner left at the roadside. Since it was dark, it was hard to see clearly in the clip as well.

For all we know, it could very well be a banner or a plastic bag thrown or left on the road and kicked up by the breeze generated by passing vehicles.

Netizens, however, have their theories. One of them thinks it was a woman wearing a telekung who just crossed the road. It’s a reasonable, fair assumption.

But for those who are more superstitious or religious, they jokingly said it was most likely a djinn, a demon or spirit that is not locked up in hell like “setan” or “iblis” during the Ramadan month.

Meanwhile, another person joked that the particular spirit caught on video was released early for good behaviour.

If you’re curious about what the Quran says about this, the hadith mentions that not all djinn are chained during Ramadan, but their ability to tempt and lead people astray is significantly reduced. The more you know!

