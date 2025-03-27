Is Malaysia Paying Enough Attention To Our Boys? Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’ Makes Us Wonder [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Adolescence is a show that does “show, don’t tell” remarkably well. Directed by Philip Barantini, who brings his signature one-shot style to all four episodes, Adolescence opens in the quiet dawn of an unnamed Northern English town.

In a parked car, Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe (Ashley Walters) and Detective Sergeant Misha Frank (Faye Marsay) exchange casual banter in a suburban neighborhood. But the mood shifts abruptly as they speed toward a nondescript house, flanked by a SWAT team.

Inside, the Miller family is just beginning their day, completely unaware of what’s about to hit them. As officers storm in, Eddie Miller (a phenomenal Stephen Graham, who also co-wrote and co-created the series) freezes on the staircase, hands raised. His wife, Manda (Christine Tremarco), wrapped in a bathrobe, erupts into frantic screams. Their teenage daughter, Lisa (Amelie Pease), barely out of the bathroom, is ordered to the ground.

Meanwhile, Bascombe and his team charge into another bedroom, waking 13-year-old Jamie (Owen Cooper) with a brutal reality check—he’s being arrested for murder.

And with that, Adolescence moves forward at full throttle.

Adolescence is not just a crime thriller or a police drama.

Adolescence is a piercing exploration of the pressures facing boys today, from the insidious pull of social media to the warped ideals of masculinity being pushed in online spaces.

Dark, gripping, and brilliantly written, the series dissects the complexities of manhood and the unsettling speed at which the manosphere has embedded itself into the lives of young people.

What is the manosphere?

The manosphere refers to a network of websites, blogs, and forums promoting masculinity, misogyny, and hostility toward femininity.

Once confined to platforms like Reddit and 4Chan, it has surged into the mainstream through social media, with influencers like Andrew Tate – referenced in Adolescence – targeting young boys. The rise of Instagram, TikTok, and X’s relaxed policies has further amplified its reach.

Within the manosphere, various subcultures push some of the most controversial ideologies.

Among them are incels (also referenced in Adolescence), or “involuntary celibates,” men who claim they cannot find romantic or sexual partners despite wanting them. Initially created as support forums, incel spaces have since devolved into extremist hubs fostering resentment, misogyny, and even glorifying violence.

Many incels believe they have been “red-pilled” – a term from The Matrix – which they use to describe the supposed revelation that men lack systemic power in a world controlled by feminists. The movement’s extremism has sparked debates over whether it should be classified as a form of terrorism.

OK… but why should Malaysians care?

Societal norms focus heavily on protecting girls online, often leaving boys more vulnerable to digital risks, according to the Teens, Tech and Trust: Navigating Social Media in Malaysia White Paper.

Published by the Social and Economic Research Initiative in December 2024, the study surveyed 185 Malaysian teens (ages 13–17) across schools and social media, examining their experiences on platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and Discord.

Findings reveal that while girls are closely monitored to prevent scams and sexual exploitation, boys – who are more likely to engage in and be exposed to harmful behaviors like cyberbullying – are often overlooked. This stems from gendered expectations that perceive boys as less vulnerable, underscoring the need for a more gender-sensitive approach to online safety.

At least one in five Malaysian teens reported involvement in cyberbullying, including making rude comments, spreading rumors, and soliciting sexual conversations.

One in four felt unsafe due to cyberbullying, trolling, and harassment, with one in five directly experiencing these threats. Over half reported feeling unsafe due to unwanted advances, blackmail, or doxxing.

A separate study from January 2024 found that 43.7% of adolescents engaged in risky online behaviors, with males more likely than females. In fact, male teens were twice as likely to engage in high-risk activities (27.8% vs. 14%).

What’s brilliant about Adolescence is that it shows that Jamie wasn’t born in a terrible household.

His parents tried their best to raise and protect him from negative influences. But the maliciousness of social media crept in and conditioned the boy to believe lies about himself and empowered him to commit the irreversible act of murder.

Faeza Hasnan, a clinical psychologist and senior lecturer at Taylor’s University, emphasises the importance of shifting from a policing to a partnership approach in parenting.

This involves fostering open, non-judgmental communication – something that may feel unfamiliar in many Asian households. By prioritising honest conversations over strict rules, parents can discuss values, risks, and digital boundaries, creating a safer and more supportive environment for their teens.

The impact of online radicalisation is already evident in Malaysia, with young men being the most vulnerable to harmful influence and extremist ideologies.

Adolescence acts as a wake-up call, not just to those in the UK, but also for us here in Malaysia.

More than just one of the best, most entertaining shows that you can watch right now – it’s one that you must watch, and take notes while you’re at it.

Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix.

