[Watch] Police Delights Road Users With Free Bubur Lambuk At Roadblock

A seemingly tense roadblock situation turned into a moment of delightful surprise after police officers and members of the General Operations Force (PGA) gave drivers and passengers free bubur lambuk (traditional porridge).

The TikTok video by Putera (@putera8655) of the joyous encounter is believed to have occurred in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

Police with packs of bubur lambuk in their hands waved over nervous drivers into separate lanes before handing the packs to eager hands.

When a van filled with kids was next, a bunch of hands stuck out of the windows to grab the packets of bubur lambuk, adding to the feel-good vibes.

Netizens loved seeing the light interaction between the officers and the public. As always, they found humour in the simplest things with one of them asking whether they would get fined for not accepting the porridge.

Another person joked that some drivers must have turned back after spotting the roadblock, not knowing the officers were giving out bubur lambuk.

All in all, they praised and thanked the officers for the initiative right before Raya.

