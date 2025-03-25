“Tulang” Resigns From McDonald’s, Joins Ahmad’s Fried Chicken

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Is McDonald’s Malaysia’s iconic fried chicken going boneless?

The fast food giant recently took to social media to announce a “resignation” in a rather creative way.

“After being in service to the people in Malaysia for so long, it is time for me to step away from the kitchen. Thank you for your faith in me as a krup krup legacy.

“I wish McDonald’s continued success in spreading spicy, crunchy, and crispy joy to all Malaysians,” the letter said.

It turns out, Tulang was only switching jobs

In a hilarious response to the post about leaving its job at McDonald’s, local fried chicken joint Ahmad’s Fried Chicken shared a job application letter from none other than Tulang.

What a bone-a-fide hustler!

Tulang said in the the job application letter that it is enthusiastic about applying for the position of “Bone” at Ahmad’s Fried Chicken

“After being devoted to the world of spiciness and crunchiness for so long, I feel like it is time for me to bring my experience to a place that has more bite. I believe with trust, I am able to contribute in ensuring that every bite is crunchy, spicy, and satisfying.

“I hope my application will be considered and I am ready to be of service to the people of Malaysia,” the letter said.

TRP reached out to Tulang to ask why it quit its job at McDonald’s, but it told us “no comment”. We did not press for an answer as we didn’t want to have a bone to pick with it.

Do you prefer your fried chicken with or without tulang? Let us know in the comments!

