[Watch] Dog Surprises MRT Commuters By Riding With Them, Still Gets Sent Home To Setapak

MRT commuters had an unexpected companion when a stray dog joined them for a ride on 21 March. Based on viral videos online, the white dog with brown patches sauntered onto the train when the doors opened, taking some people by surprise.

Other videos showed the dog sniffing the gate before going down the stairs to catch the train. Once inside the carriage, the dog enjoyed pets from strangers although it looked wary and lost during the journey.

Videos showed the dog taking the MRT from Setapak to Bukit Bintang before heading to Pudu. Along the way, a kind-hearted woman ushered and carried the dog off the train.

In another clip on Xiaohongshu (XHS), a couple allegedly found the dog and drove it to an apartment in Setapak.

It seemed like the dog was finally safely home after its adventures because people who claimed to recognise the dog said it usually roams around Setapak.

Someone jokingly lamented that the poor dog had to work just like everyone else while another claimed the poor dog entered the ladies’ coach by accident.

Meanwhile, another person said an orange cat (oyen) must have taught the dog how to use the train to get home.

Netizens also praised everyone on the train for reacting calmly to the dog, calling them “awesome and real” for doing so.

