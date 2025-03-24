Salty Surprise: This Malaysian Couple’s Gender Reveal Is Cute, And Practical

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A gender reveal party is a fun and memorable way to share the wonderful news of your baby’s gender with loved ones.

The common types of gender reveal celebrations are cake cutting, balloon pop, smoke bombs and confetti cannons.

Because these ideas have become common, people are willing to go to great lengths to think of an exceptional party, coming up with ideas that had never been done before.

Gender reveal using fried rice

A couple recently went viral on Twitter for their creative gender reveal party, which fascinated thousands of users.

Unlike any other ordinary party, this wife took gender reveal to a whole new level, using fried rice!

In the tweet shared by @deliarazak, she let her husband find out about their baby’s gender through the fried rice flavours; salted fish fried rice for a boy and regular fried rice for a girl.

I did a gender reveal thing for my husband. Nasi goreng themed 😂 ✨ pic.twitter.com/8w2abHbDHB — Delia Razak 🍉 (@deliarazak) March 23, 2025

To make it interesting, the fried rice was covered with a large piece of omelette to hide the type of fried rice underneath and make them taste more delicious.

In the end, the husband was served salted fish fried rice, revealing that they are expecting a baby boy.

Many other users expressed their happiness for the couple, finding the gender reveal both creative and cute.

They took to the comments to congratulate the couple on their baby boy.

